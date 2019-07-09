Hollywood executive's book recalls misbehaving stars, moguls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Hollywood executive Harris Katleman has an eclectic, five-decade track record that could only be the result of skill, moxie and luck.

He championed the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the WWII novel "From Here to Eternity" and helped "The Simpsons" become a TV hit.

His business circle included media tycoons Rupert Murdoch, Robert Iger and Kirk Kerkorian.

The 90-year-old Katleman describes an often-wild career ride in his new memoir, "You Can't Fall Off the Floor," which he co-wrote with grandson Nick Katleman.

A deal he regrets: the one that fell through to buy 20th Century Fox.