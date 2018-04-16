Meteorologist rants on-air about reaction to his forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The winter that won't end has taken its toll on a TV meteorologist in western Michigan.

Garry Frank of WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, went on a rant to colleagues because they weren't excited about his forecast.

Video of the rant has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views since it originally aired Tuesday.

Frank told them they were dragging him down. He said he'd like to hear some praise because it was going to be 60.

His co-workers pointed out that snow was in the forecast.

Frank asked his colleagues if they wanted him to lie to them about the weather.

A reporter who came on after his forecast is seen slowly peeking on camera and asking if Frank was done and calling the report "terrifying."

