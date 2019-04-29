NBC News chairman an unexpected figure in Mississippi news

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Lack would seem an unlikely figure behind an attempt to revive the ailing local news industry in Mississippi. He was born and raised in Manhattan, and as NBC News chairman is a leader in national news.

Yet he's quietly been the key person behind Mississippi Today, an online news site that has been operating for three years. It is one of several experimental approaches to journalism that is seeking traction during a painful time of retrenchment for local news.

Lack was drawn to Mississippi because it's where his mother's roots were. His great-grandfather was mayor of Greenville, Mississippi. He considered buying a newspaper there until he was drawn to the approach followed by the Texas Tribune.