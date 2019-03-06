Netflix to make 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' series

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has acquired the rights to Gabriel Garcia Marquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude," one of the most celebrated novels of the 20th century.

The streaming company announced Wednesday that it will adapt the 1967 book into a Spanish language series. It will be filmed largely in Colombia.

Garcia Marquez's sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha will serve as executive producers.

"One Hundred Years of Solitude" has sold an estimated 47 million copies and been translated into 46 languages.