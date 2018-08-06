New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents





New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime will air a new documentary series from award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney examining the history of clashes between U.S. presidents and the FBI.

The four-part series inspired by the book "Enemies: A History of the FBI" by Tim Weiner will debut Nov. 18, Showtime Networks chief David Nevins told TV critics on Monday.

The program, with the working title "Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI," will explore what Showtime called "epic confrontations" between presidents and FBI directors from J. Edgar Hoover to James Comey.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference, Nevins referred to the documentary as "mildly timely."

The series' analysis of the past will be used to gauge what may come of the federal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, Showtime said.