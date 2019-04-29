Russia probes alleged vote-rigging on child reality show

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state television network has hired a cybersecurity firm to verify the integrity of votes cast during the finale of a popular children's singing competition.

Channel One says that "some anomalies" were noted in the tally, which saw 10-year-old Mikella Abramova win the season six finale of The Voice Kids with over 56% of the vote on Friday.

Abramova, the daughter of a Russian pop star and businessman, received about 80,000 more votes than the runner-up.

Channel One said Monday it hired Group-IB, a prominent Moscow cybersecurity firm that investigates cybercrime to verify the integrity of the vote.

The company will audit the system's overall security, look for evidence that its SMS and telephone-based voting system was manipulated by bots, or signs that hackers altered votes.