The Latest: Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the cancellation of "Roseanne" (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters' tweets that attacked ABC and others.

Barr's tweetstorm late Tuesday evening came hours after ABC announced it was canceling the reboot of her show "Roseanne" over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologized to "all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."

She then retweeted supporters' statements attacking ABC's hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticized President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett's photo side-by-side with a "Planet of the Apes" actor.

___

5:20 p.m.

The Laff comedy channel is removing all "Roseanne" episodes from its schedule following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

The television network devoted to comedy around-the-clock says in a statement that it is "disgusted by Barr's comments" and has yanked all reruns of the original sitcom "for the time being, effective immediately."

ABC announced earlier Tuesday that the rebooted "Roseanne" sitcom was canceled after the tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

The fallout has also included Barr being dropped by her agents.

___

3:45 p.m.

Roseanne Barr has now been dropped by her agents over the racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her TV show.

ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday that Barr's tweet was "disgraceful," ''unacceptable" and "antithetical to our core values."

The company says it has ended its relationship with Barr "effective immediately."

ABC announced earlier Tuesday that the rebooted "Roseanne" sitcom was canceled after the tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

"Roseanne" executive producer and co-show-runner Bruce Helford said he was "personally horrified and saddened" by Barr's comments, and they don't reflect the values of the people who worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show.

___

3 p.m.

Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger says canceling "Roseanne" was an easy decision.

After sharing the statement Tuesday from Disney-owned ABC on the show's cancellation over a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr, Iger tweeted, "There was only one thing to do here and that was the right thing."

Iger's statement came just a few minutes after ABC President Channing Dungey announced the rebooted sitcom was canceled in a statement calling Barr's tweets "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Others approving of the move included Georgia Congressman John Lewis. The civil rights leader tweeted thanks to ABC, saying the network did the right thing.

Barr apologized for her tweet before ABC announced its cancellation of her show.

___

2 p.m.

ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."

The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

She later apologized "for making a bad joke."

___

11:27 a.m.

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.