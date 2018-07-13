The Latest: Ex- Arizona sheriff Arpaio duped by Baron Cohen









GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Sacha Baron Cohen duping celebrity politician (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he is among the political figures duped by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during interviews for his upcoming Showtime series.

The former sheriff of metro Phoenix and current U.S. Senate candidate says the comedian posed as a Finnish actor and wore a disguise during an October 2017 interview in Los Angeles. Arpaio said the producers told him the show was about the top 20 most famous people in the United States.

Arpaio, who is running for U.S. Senate, says he's not sure if he'd take any legal action. If he likes the interview, he says maybe he'll send a thank you note.

The show premieres Sunday.

10:07 a.m.

Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore is talking about a defamation suit after discovering that he too was duped by actor Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming television series.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Moore says he accepted an all-expenses trip to Washington in February after being told he'd receive an award for supporting Israel. He says he didn't know Cohen would mock Israel and scheme to humiliate him and other conservatives such as Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney.

"Who Is America?" premieres Sunday on Showtime.

Moore is suing four women who raised decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct during his Senate race. His statement Thursday says that if Showtime airs a defamatory attack on his character, he may have to defend his honor again.