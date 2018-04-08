The Latest: Kimmel tries to de-escalate feud with Hannity

Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Melania Trump and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a Twitter post on Sunday, April 8, 2018 Kimmel said that while his exchanges with Hannity have been fun, he didn’t want to add further to the “vitriol” of their spat. Such animosity, Kimmel said, is “harmful to our country.”(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The Latest: Kimmel tries to de-escalate feud with Hannity 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is trying to de-escalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity that began over a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent.

Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the "vitriol" of their spat. He says such animosity is "harmful to our country."

On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs throughout the week.

Kimmel says he apologizes "to those who took offense." He says he hopes Hannity will "continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies."

Hannity says he'll address Kimmel's statement on Monday.

___

3:40 p.m.

Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the "vitriol" of their spat. He says such animosity is "harmful to our country."

On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs through the week.

Kimmel says he hopes Hannity will "continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies."

Hannity says he'll address Kimmel's statement on his Monday show.