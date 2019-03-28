The Latest: Lawyer defends Smollett assertions of innocence

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

An attorney for Jussie Smollett says she is disappointed authorities in Chicago are "continuing their campaign" against the "Empire" actor despite prosecutors dropping the charges against him.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Patricia Brown Holmes noted Smollett forfeited his $10,000 bond as a result of the Cook County prosecutor's decision, and "the case is closed."

Brown says no public official has the right to violate Smollett's due process rights and he is "innocent until proven guilty in a court of law." She added Smollett has the right to speak freely about his innocence.

The 36-year-old maintains that he is the victim of a vicious attack, but Chicago's mayor and police chief say they believe it was orchestrated as a publicity stunt. The assistant state's attorney who handled the case and dropped the charges said Wednesday that he does not believe Smollett is innocent.

___

6 p.m.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is defending the decision by her staff to drop charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett that he stage a racist, anti-gay attack.

Foxx told CBS 2 TV Wednesday she believed the matter was handled properly for a case of its kind. She pointed to Smollett forfeiting his $10,000 bond and doing community service.

Prosecutors dismissed all charges but still maintained Smollett lied about being attacked. And Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called the dropping of charges "a whitewash."

Foxx said in the Wednesday interview it was "an outcome that we could expect with this type of case."

___

5:25 p.m.

Felony charges may have been dropped against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, but experts say he faces an uphill climb to get his career back on track.

Smollett's biggest role is on "Empire," which had cut him out of the its final two episodes this season after his arrest on 16 felony counts related to making a false police report that he was assaulted by two men in downtown Chicago in January.

The 36-year-old maintains that he is the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack, but Chicago's mayor and police chief say they believe it was orchestrated as a publicity stunt.

Crisis management expert Eric Rose says while most people probably don't think the actor is innocent, Smollett can still fix his image by being honest.

___

4:15 p.m.

A conservative Illinois state lawmaker wants the state attorney general to review the circumstances under which criminal charges were dismissed against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

State Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican from the Chicago suburb of Barrington Hills, filed a resolution Wednesday asking Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may RAW'-ool) to "conduct a full, prompt, and comprehensive examination" of the case.

Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dismissed all of the charges but still claim that Smollett lied about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago on Jan. 29.

A spokeswoman for Raoul didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Smollett has maintained that he's innocent.

___

8:30 a.m.

Jussie Smollett's attorney says two brothers who claim they worked with the "Empire" actor to stage a racist, anti-gay attack against him are lying.

Tina Glandian spoke with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, a day after Chicago prosecutors abruptly dropped charges yet still insisted that Smollett lied to police about being attacked by two strangers on Jan. 29.

Glandian says Smollett, who is black and gay, had hired one brother as a personal trainer, and that they discussed training and nutrition in the hours before the attack as Smollett's flight to Chicago was delayed. But she says Smollett had no idea who attacked him until the brothers were later identified by police.

She says Smollett is a crime victim and "just wants his life back."

Prosecutors offered little explanation when dropping the case, a move that infuriated Chicago's mayor and police chief.

___

12 a.m.

Prosecutors still insist Jussie Smollett faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. The "Empire" star still says he was assaulted by two men late at night in downtown Chicago.

But with little explanation, authorities on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett. They abandoned the criminal case after only five weeks. In return, prosecutor say, the actor agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail.

The dismissal drew a backlash from the mayor and police chief. It also raised the question of why Smollett was not forced to admit any wrongdoing.

Among those sure to keep pressing for answers is Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He appeared blindsided by the decision and visibly angry. He called it "a whitewash."