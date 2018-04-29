The Latest: Trump, others give thumbs-down to dinner's roast

Now Playing:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the controversy over the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The reviews are in: President Donald Trump is giving a thumbs-down to the comedian who roasted his chief spokeswoman at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Present and past members of his administration say they were offended. The head of the association says she regrets that the routine may end up defining an evening designed to rally around journalism.

Comedian Michelle Wolf is known as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." But some of her jokes drew gasps and groans. A series of barbs about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as Sanders sat just feet away, seemed to spark the most outrage.

Trump regularly lobs sharp attacks at the news media. He declined to attend the dinner for the second consecutive year.

___





Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom. It’s the second White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in a row without Trump. Wolf is on tap to deliver what’s traditionally been a roast of the administration and the press. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 2 of 2 President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One during his departure from Andrews Air Force One Base, Md., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Trump is traveling to Michigan to speak at a rally on the same night as the White House Correspondent's Dinner, the second straight year Trump as skipped the event with the White House Press Corps. less President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One during his departure from Andrews Air Force One Base, Md., Saturday, April 28, 2018. Trump is traveling to Michigan to speak at a rally on the same night ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP The Latest: Trump, others give thumbs-down to dinner's roast 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

1:30 a.m.

If President Donald Trump isn't comfortable being the target of jokes, comedian Michelle Wolf gave him and others plenty of reasons to squirm.

"It's 2018 and I'm a woman, so you cannot shut me up," Wolf cracked Saturday night, "unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000."

No, Trump's personal attorney wasn't there. And, for the second year, Trump himself skipped the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association, preferring to criticize journalists and others during a campaign-style rally near Detroit.

Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.