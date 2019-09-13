YouTube star Lilly Singh makes bold leap to late-night TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The stubborn curfew barring female hosts from late-night network TV is about to be challenged. Viewer warning: expect more rule-breaking when NBC's "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" debuts Monday.

Singh is attempting the leap from YouTube sensation to broadcast headliner in a single bound. And she's only the second woman of color to get a nightly gig on a major network since Cynthia Garrett hosted NBC's "Later" for a year — two decades ago.

Singh says there is pressure to succeed, but said she's focusing on the show and the honor of doing it.

NBC called her a "flat-out star," whose talent and charisma will be as evident on TV as they are online.