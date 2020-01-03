https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/espanol/news/article/Cotizaciones-de-la-plata-en-Nueva-York-14948121.php
Cotizaciones de la plata en Nueva York
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Cotizaciones a futuro de la plata en el COMEX de Nueva York hoy 3/1/2020
Por 100 onzas troy, en dólares la onza
† Aper Máx Mín Cierre Cambio
†Ene 1811.0 1811.0 1796.5 1806.8 Alza 10.2<
†Feb 1809.0 1824.5 1801.0 1811.3 Alza 10.6<
†Mar 1807.0 1832.5 1804.0 1815.1 Alza 10.5<
†May 1815.5 1839.5 1813.5 1824.0 Alza 10.6<
†Jul 1827.5 1845.5 1822.0 1831.9 Alza 10.6<
†Sep 1841.5 1851.0 1834.0 1839.2 Alza 10.6<
†Dic 1846.5 1861.5 1839.0 1849.2 Alza 10.3<
†Ene 1852.4 Alza 10.3<
†Mar 1857.9 Alza 10.3<
†May 1863.3 Alza 10.3<
†Jul 1869.3 Alza 10.3<
†Sep 1871.9 Alza 10.3<
†Dic 1881.9 Alza 10.3<
†Jul 1899.5 Alza 10.3<
†Dic 1911.5 Alza 10.3<
†Jul 1927.5 Alza 10.3<
†Dic 1938.5 Alza 10.3<
†Jul 1954.6 Alza 10.3<
†Dic 1965.6 Alza 10.3<
