https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/espanol/news/article/Medallero-de-los-Juegos-Panamericanos-14190944.php Medallero de los Juegos Panamericanos Por The Associated Press Published 1:44 am EDT, Sunday, July 28, 2019 Al 25 de julio. Most Popular 1 Bridgeport homicide victim identified as 32-year Old Dathan Gray 2 New Haven police release images of bank robbery suspect 3 Construction begins on preschool at Fairfield’s vacant Stratfield Market 4 Uber driver ordered to stay away from Fairfield teen 5 Paul Cavanna becomes Fairfield Warde headmaster 6 Trump blames White House air conditioning on Obama 7 Gun found near Boys & Girls Club on Stamford’s West Side View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.