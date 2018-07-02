COOKING ON DEADLINE: Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie





This May 2018 photo shows a watermelon strawberry smoothie in New York. This drink is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Cheyenne Cohen via AP)

Holy mother of summer, it's gotten HOT. My dog is sleeping in our shower because the tiles are cool. I'm testing recipes in the morning because I don't want my oven cranking all afternoon. And (this is how I know it's really hot), I may be coming close to drinking my daily recommended amount of water.

But water can get a little boring.

All this by way of saying, if you have a blender, get it out. Buy frozen berries and other frozen fruit, or freeze the fresh stuff yourself. Cut watermelon into chunks and stash those in the freezer. Have some honey or agave or simple syrup on hand. Blend it all up, maybe with some crushed ice, or juice, or even some sort of milk or nut milk or yogurt for those of you who are into the creamier thing. Drink. Rinse and repeat.

After 5 p.m., you may also add liquor to the grownups' glasses. After 4 if it's a Sunday. After 3 if it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside and it's a Sunday.

WATERMELON STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

Servings: 2

Strat to finish: 5 minutes

2 cups frozen watermelon chunks

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup crushed ice

1 1/2 cups orange juice, preferably fresh

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon agave or honey, or to taste

Remove the watermelon and berries from the freezer and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to soften just slightly.

Place all the ingredients in a blender. Process until blended and thick. Serve in glasses with straws.

Nutrition information per serving: 193 calories; 6 calories from fat; 1 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 6 mg sodium; 47 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 36 g sugar; 3 g protein.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook." She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.