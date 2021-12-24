Virus weighs again on Christmas festivities in Bethlehem JACK JEFFERY, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 10:16 a.m.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Musicians banging drums and playing bagpipes marched through the biblical town of Bethlehem on Friday to the delight of smaller than usual crowds — a mix of conviviality and restraint reflected in celebrations around the world on a Christmas Eve dampened once again by the coronavirus.
Travel restrictions imposed by Israel — the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank, home to the traditional birthplace of Jesus — kept international tourists away for a second year. The ban on nearly all non-Israeli travelers is meant to slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.