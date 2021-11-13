Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 1:12 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City ushered in the holiday season Saturday with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.
The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.