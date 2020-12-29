Iranian women's group empowers amid pandemic by making masks VAHID SALEMI, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 8:09 p.m.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic ravages Iran, home to the Mideast’s worst outbreak, a women’s group hopes to empower its members by helping them make and sell face masks.
The organization called “Bavar,” or “Belief” in Farsi, formed in 2016, allowing women looking for work to make handicrafts with donated sewing machines. It gave widows and others a way to earn cash in a country whose anemic economy only worsened since, two years later, President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.