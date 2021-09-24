Dua Lipa walks the Versace runway, Prada resists normality COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 6:34 p.m.
Dua Lipa, left, and Donatella Versace acknowledge applause at the conclusion of the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Dua Lipa wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Gigi Hadid, from centre left, and Irina Shayk, lead models as they wear creations for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, are staging rallies around the world to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change.
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week opened its third day of preview shows for next spring and summer against the backdrop of thousands of young environmental protesters calling out the industry Friday for its wasteful and polluting ways.
The question hanging over fashion week is whether after 19 months, the coronavirus pandemic has led to any real changes in a system that has revolved around four ready-to-wear cycles a year, plus cruise and couture. Yes, shows are socially distanced, and fewer editors are admitted than ever. But with companies racing to restore sales to pre-pandemic levels, one is left to wonder: are deeper changes really afoot?