New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press/Report for America July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 4:03 p.m.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an increase in child care subsidies on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Subsidy eligibility expanded to families with income at 350% of the federal poverty line, the most generous in the nation. Lujan Grisham is calling for New Mexico to become the first U.S. state to offer universal child care.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is directing the nation's biggest chunk of federal coronavirus relief money to helping middle-class families pay for child care, a vast expansion aimed at getting parents back to work in one of the poorest states in America.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will subsidize child care at 350% of the federal poverty line, or about $93,000 for a family of four. That’s up from about $54,000.
Written By
CEDAR ATTANASIO