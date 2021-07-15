Uncovering boarding school history makes for monumental task SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 11:18 a.m.
1 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry Larrichio holds a copy of a late 19th century photograph of pupils at an Indigenous boarding school in Santa Fe during an interview in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Larrichio's discovery hints at the immensity of the challenge ahead of the U.S. Interior Department as it investigates the boarding school legacy. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry Larrichio holds a copy of a late 19th century photograph of some of the first pupils at an Indigenous boarding school in Santa Fe during an interview in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Larrichio's discovery hints at the immensity of the challenge ahead of the U.S. Interior Department as it investigates the boarding school legacy. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of material archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a list of names of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. Many of the late 19th century photographs that make up the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection are related to the boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of material archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of unidentified Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. Many of the late 19th century photographs that make up in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection are related to the boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of photographs archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century images are among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows Horatio Oliver Ladd, a congregational minister who founded the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The 19th century image is among many in the Ladd Photograph Collection, which includes photographs related to the Indigenous boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 This July 8, 2021 image shows a box containing archival photographs of Indigenous boarding school students that are kept by the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Records related to boarding schools in the U.S. are scattered across jurisdictions — from the bowels of university archives to government offices, church archives, museums and personal collections. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of material archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a list of names of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. Many of the late 19th century photographs that make up the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection are related to the boarding school. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows Indigenous students who were identified as Navajo. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the Ramona Industrial School, an Indigenous boarding school that was located in Santa Fe. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — They sat inside a dust-covered box that had been stashed away, untouched, for years: black-and-white photographs of Apache students who were among the first sent to a New Mexico boarding school bankrolled by East Coast parishioners and literary fans.
The first showed the girls bundled in blankets with moccasins on their feet. The next, taken just weeks later, was starkly different, the children posing in plaid uniforms, high-laced boots and wide-brimmed straw hats.
Written By
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN