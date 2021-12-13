White House group's annual Christmas ornament honors LBJ DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of8 The White House Historical Association's 2021 Christmas tree ornament that honors President Lyndon Johnson hangs on a tree in the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The 2021 official White House ornament, the 41st in the series, honors President Johnson with its reproduction of a painting of the Blue Room tree the family had in December 1967. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 The White House Historical Association's 2021 Christmas tree ornament that honors President Lyndon Johnson hangs on a tree in the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The 2021 official White House ornament, the 41st in the series, honors President Johnson with its reproduction of a painting of the Blue Room tree the family had in December 1967. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 The White House Historical Association's 2021 Christmas tree ornament that honors President Lyndon Johnson hangs, with the back side showing, on a tree in the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The 2021 official White House ornament, the 41st in the series, honors President Johnson with its reproduction of a painting of the Blue Room tree the family had in December 1967. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 The White House Historical Association's 2021 Christmas tree ornament that honors President Lyndon Johnson hangs on a tree in the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The 2021 official White House ornament, the 41st in the series, honors President Johnson with its reproduction of a painting of the Blue Room tree the family had in December 1967. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A Christmas tree decorated with several ornaments from the White House Historical Association is on display in the lobby of the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luci Baines Johnson recalls December 1967 as a hectic time in her father's White House.
Her sister Lynda, the eldest of President Lyndon B. Johnson' s two children, was about to get married at the White House, and the president spent the days leading up to Christmas racking up miles on a last-minute trip to Australia, southeast Asia and Europe. He also looked forward to spending the holiday with his infant grandson, Patrick, Luci's child.
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE