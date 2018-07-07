Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
01-03-15-32-38-40, Bonus: 25
(one, three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-five)
10-13-20-21-32
(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)
16-17-19-23-32
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
2-6-4-6
(two, six, four, six)
4-7-9-7
(four, seven, nine, seven)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
05-09-31-32-36
(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
16-18-20-24-26-28-37-46-48-52-58-59-60-61-62-63-66-68-73-76
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six)
06-13-27-34-46-48
(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
9-8-2-5
(nine, eight, two, five)
JC-QH-KS-8C-8H
(JC, QH, KS, 8C, 8H)
04-14-15-16-38-43
(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
09-15-18-22-35-38, Doubler: N
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
01-07-13-29-31
(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
0-1-8-2
(zero, one, eight, two)