Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

01-03-15-32-38-40, Bonus: 25

(one, three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-five)

Cash 5 Day

10-13-20-21-32

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

16-17-19-23-32

(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Pick 3 Night

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-4-6

(two, six, four, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-7-9-7

(four, seven, nine, seven)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Hit 5

05-09-31-32-36

(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Keno

16-18-20-24-26-28-37-46-48-52-58-59-60-61-62-63-66-68-73-76

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Lotto

06-13-27-34-46-48

(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Daily 4

9-8-2-5

(nine, eight, two, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JC-QH-KS-8C-8H

(JC, QH, KS, 8C, 8H)

Megabucks

04-14-15-16-38-43

(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

SuperCash

09-15-18-22-35-38, Doubler: N

(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-07-13-29-31

(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Daily Pick 3

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Daily Pick 4

0-1-8-2

(zero, one, eight, two)