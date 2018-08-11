Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-8-8-7

(zero, eight, eight, seven)

Numbers Midday

2-2-4-2

(two, two, four, two)

Wild Money

07-20-27-34-35, Extra: 1

(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five; Extra: one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-17-23-24-26, Power-Up: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-4-5

(zero, one, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-5-0

(one, four, five, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, three, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

3-9-0-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, nine, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

1-7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-20-24

(one, two, three, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-10-12-13-15-16-20-21-23

(one, two, three, four, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

04-07-09-12-14-15-16-19-20-21-23-24

(four, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-7-0-8, Sum It Up: 15

(zero, seven, zero, eight; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Daily 4 Evening

5-2-1-6, Sum It Up: 14

(five, two, one, six; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Daily 4 Morning

0-9-1-2, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, nine, one, two; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Day

8-3-2, Sum It Up: 13

(eight, three, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-4, Sum It Up: 15

(seven, four, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Morning

2-4-3, Sum It Up: 9

(two, four, three; Sum It Up: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-04-05-17-18

(one, four, five, seventeen, eighteen)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-3-2

(four, four, three, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

Daily 4

9-1-3-9

(nine, one, three, nine)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Daily Pick 4

6-9-8-5

(six, nine, eight, five)