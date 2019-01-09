Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
04-14-29-32-36, Power-Up: 2
(four, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
4-8-4-5
(four, eight, four, five)
1-8-6-4
(one, eight, six, four)
4-5-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, five, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-3-9-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(two, three, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
6-4-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, four, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, two, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
02-03-04-05-07-09-10-11-13-17-19-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-03-06-07-09-10-12-13-15-16-19-21
(one, three, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-02-03-06-07-09-12-13-15-21-22-24
(one, two, three, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
5-7-0-4, Sum It Up: 16
(five, seven, zero, four; Sum It Up: sixteen)
4-5-3-5, Sum It Up: 17
(four, five, three, five; Sum It Up: seventeen)
0-9-0-9, Sum It Up: 18
(zero, nine, zero, nine; Sum It Up: eighteen)
1-6-4, Sum It Up: 11
(one, six, four; Sum It Up: eleven)
3-3-4, Sum It Up: 10
(three, three, four; Sum It Up: ten)
5-3-0, Sum It Up: 8
(five, three, zero; Sum It Up: eight)
13-16-22-29-34
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
7-8-9-3
(seven, eight, nine, three)
02-04-14-16-23-24
(two, four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
5-7-7-5
(five, seven, seven, five)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
9-1-9-4
(nine, one, nine, four)