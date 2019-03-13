Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
01-04-10-16-23, Power-Up: 2
(one, four, ten, sixteen, twenty-three; Power, Up: two)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
3-0-6-8
(three, zero, six, eight)
5-0-4-6
(five, zero, four, six)
6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
3-9-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, nine, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-3-7-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, three, seven, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-0-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, zero, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
9-6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, six, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
02-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-21-22-23-24
(two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-03-05-08-10-13-14-15-16-19-24
(one, two, three, five, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
06-07-09-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-23
(six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
6-8-5-3, Sum It Up: 22
(six, eight, five, three; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
1-6-3-6, Sum It Up: 16
(one, six, three, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
3-9-7-1, Sum It Up: 20
(three, nine, seven, one; Sum It Up: twenty)
2-4-6, Sum It Up: 12
(two, four, six; Sum It Up: twelve)
4-2-6, Sum It Up: 12
(four, two, six; Sum It Up: twelve)
6-3-1, Sum It Up: 10
(six, three, one; Sum It Up: ten)
04-05-07-18-19
(four, five, seven, eighteen, nineteen)
0-7-8
(zero, seven, eight)
5-7-8-9
(five, seven, eight, nine)
06-09-13-14-22-25
(six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
0-4-5
(zero, four, five)
0-9-1-3
(zero, nine, one, three)
QC-KS-4H-2S-4S
(QC, KS, 4H, 2S, 4S)
03-06-13-17-23
(three, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
6-5-9-3
(six, five, nine, three)