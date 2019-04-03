Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

14-20-22-25-37, Power-Up: 2

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-8-9

(nine, three, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-6-9

(two, six, six, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 3 Morning

1-5-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, five, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-0-2-5, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, zero, two, five; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Midday

0-0-1-0, Lucky Sum: 1

(zero, zero, one, zero; Lucky Sum: one)

Cash 4 Morning

0-5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, five, two, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-08-10-13-15-16-17-20-22-24

(one, two, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-08-09-12-13-14-15-18-20-23-24

(one, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-07-08-12-14-16-17-20-22-23

(one, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

5-6-3-7, Sum It Up: 21

(five, six, three, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Evening

3-9-7-5, Sum It Up: 24

(three, nine, seven, five; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Daily 4 Morning

2-2-0-8, Sum It Up: 12

(two, two, zero, eight; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Day

2-6-9, Sum It Up: 17

(two, six, nine; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-4, Sum It Up: 10

(three, three, four; Sum It Up: ten)

Pick 3 Morning

1-6-5, Sum It Up: 12

(one, six, five; Sum It Up: twelve)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-07-09-18-21

(two, seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Day

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 4 Day

7-7-7-0

(seven, seven, seven, zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-11-13-15-18-22

(five, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

Daily 4

4-5-5-6

(four, five, five, six)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Daily Pick 4

2-4-6-8

(two, four, six, eight)