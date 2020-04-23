Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
10-20-24-32-36
(ten, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)
0-4-5
(zero, four, five)
01-08-11-16-FREE-20-22-28-30
(one, eight, eleven, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
04-22-27-29-38-47
(four, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-seven)
5-2-1-8
(five, two, one, eight)
1-4-8-6
(one, four, eight, six)
4-8-2-5
(four, eight, two, five)
01-09-20-40
(one, nine, twenty, forty)
13-17-19-34-38
(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
03-04-09-16-30-47
(three, four, nine, sixteen, thirty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
0-1, Wild: 8
(zero, one; Wild: eight)
4-2, Wild: 1
(four, two; Wild: one)
1-3-7, Wild: 8
(one, three, seven; Wild: eight)
4-4-0, Wild: 1
(four, four, zero; Wild: one)
8-2-7-8, Wild: 5
(eight, two, seven, eight; Wild: five)
9-4-4-4, Wild: 1
(nine, four, four, four; Wild: one)
9-8-3-3-9, Wild: 8
(nine, eight, three, three, nine; Wild: eight)
2-5-8-8-1, Wild: 1
(two, five, eight, eight, one; Wild: one)
04-26-27-28-30
(four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
4-7-7-4
(four, seven, seven, four)
4-0-4-9
(four, zero, four, nine)
10-15-20-31-35, Power-Up: 2
(ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
2-2-1-1
(two, two, one, one)
8-9-7-5
(eight, nine, seven, five)
11-14-15-32-33
(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)
2-4-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
9-1-9-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, one, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
06-20-21-25-34, Bonus: 2
(six, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four; Bonus: two)
01-02-04-07-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-24
(one, two, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-07-09-13-14-15-20-23-24
(three, four, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-04-05-10-11-12-14-17-18-20-21-22
(two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
2-3-2-1, FIREBALL: 4
(two, three, two, one; FIREBALL: four)
5-5-2-4, FIREBALL: 1
(five, five, two, four; FIREBALL: one)
3-3-9-5, FIREBALL: 2
(three, three, nine, five; FIREBALL: two)
0-8-6, FIREBALL: 1
(zero, eight, six; FIREBALL: one)
3-3-7, FIREBALL: 8
(three, three, seven; FIREBALL: eight)
5-7-8, FIREBALL: 2
(five, seven, eight; FIREBALL: two)
08-18-19-24-33
(eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
1-3-5-4
(one, three, five, four)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
9-7-7-5
(nine, seven, seven, five)
03-04-07-08-09-11-15-16-18-20-22
(three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
02-09-23-25-35-49
(two, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10.6 million
18-25-28-29-36-38, Doubler: N
(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
19-21-23-24-30
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
6-5-2-8
(six, five, two, eight)