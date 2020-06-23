Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-15-FREE-18-22-27-31

(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Megabucks

08-13-25-27-28-34

(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

Pick 4 1PM

2-5-4-3

(two, five, four, three)

Pick 4 4PM

4-0-3-7

(four, zero, three, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

6-1-7-1

(six, one, seven, one)

Win for Life

01-19-31-67

(one, nineteen, thirty-one, sixty-seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

06-08-20-22-30

(six, eight, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-07-25-36-48-49

(four, seven, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.52 million

Pick 2 Day

4-9, Wild: 7

(four, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

6-1, Wild: 8

(six, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

4-8-1, Wild: 7

(four, eight, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-3, Wild: 8

(three, zero, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-6-9, Wild: 7

(four, six, six, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-0-0, Wild: 8

(nine, five, zero, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

8-2-3-6-6, Wild: 7

(eight, two, three, six, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-9-3-8, Wild: 8

(seven, one, nine, three, eight; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

01-07-10-11-23

(one, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-3-9-3

(one, three, nine, three)

Numbers Midday

4-7-5-3

(four, seven, five, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-07-21-28-29, Power-Up: 2

(one, seven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-9-9

(one, two, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-3-8

(nine, zero, three, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, six, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

5-2-6-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, two, six, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

6-9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 27

(six, nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Cash 4 Morning

8-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Tennessee Cash

09-24-28-30-32, Bonus: 3

(nine, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-07-08-12-13-14-16-17-20-22-23-24

(two, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-05-06-08-09-12-13-22-23-24

(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-06-09-10-11-12-17-18-21-22-23

(two, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

6-3-3-5, FIREBALL: 2

(six, three, three, five; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

6-5-4-1, FIREBALL:

(six, five, four, one; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

5-4-0-4, FIREBALL: 1

(five, four, zero, four; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

8-2-6, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, two, six; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-4, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, one, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

2-6-3, FIREBALL: 6

(two, six, three; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-18-20-26-29

(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Cash 5 Night

11-14-21-27-31

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Pick 3 Night

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-5-5

(nine, zero, five, five)

Pick 4 Night

3-3-2-7

(three, three, two, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-04-15-16-19-20

(two, four, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Daily 3

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Daily 4

7-7-0-3

(seven, seven, zero, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-07-09-10-11-14-15-16-18-21

(four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-05-07-10-11-12-17-20-22

(one, three, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-9-8

(four, six, nine, eight)

SuperCash

01-05-21-22-23-36, Doubler: N

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-08-14-23-31

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $15,000

Daily Pick 3

0-7-9

(zero, seven, nine)

Daily Pick 4

0-5-4-6

(zero, five, four, six)