Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

01-09-11-18-24-33, Bonus: 23

(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-three)

Cash 5 Day

04-09-16-27-33

(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

04-07-12-13-30

(four, seven, twelve, thirteen, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 3 Night

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-2-0

(zero, zero, two, zero)

Pick 4 Night

7-8-1-6

(seven, eight, one, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

Hit 5

11-26-32-33-38

(eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

08-09-14-21-22-28-30-33-41-43-44-46-47-49-56-62-63-69-71-76

(eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six)

Lotto

16-20-27-30-35-39

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Match 4

03-09-14-20

(three, nine, fourteen, twenty)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Daily 4

0-5-0-6

(zero, five, zero, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-06-08-09-10-12-13-17-18-22

(one, two, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-15-20-22

(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-6-3

(nine, one, six, three)

Megabucks

04-06-17-25-28-31

(four, six, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

SuperCash

04-13-20-25-37-39, Doubler: N

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-09-29-30-31

(one, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Daily Pick 3

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

Daily Pick 4

3-2-5-8

(three, two, five, eight)