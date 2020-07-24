Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Keno

01-09-10-12-18-19-20-22-23-36-40-45-52-58-59-60-61-73-76-78

(one, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

Match 4

04-16-21-23

(four, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-08-09-18-19-22

(two, eight, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

Daily 4

9-6-5-1

(nine, six, five, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-06-08-10-12-13-16-20-22

(two, three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-05-09-11-12-13-14-15-19-21-22

(one, five, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-7-2

(four, zero, seven, two)

SuperCash

04-06-09-27-31-35, Doubler: N

(four, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-23-28-29-31

(two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Daily Pick 3

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

Daily Pick 4

8-5-0-3

(eight, five, zero, three)