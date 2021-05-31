Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-6, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, two, six; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

5-6-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, six, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, three, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

0-0-8-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, zero, eight, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Morning

1-9-5-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, nine, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

05-06-08-10-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22

(five, six, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-21-23

(four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-05-06-10-12-13-17-21-24

(one, two, three, four, five, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

4-6-4-0, FIREBALL: 8

(four, six, four, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

1-1-2-3, FIREBALL: 9

(one, one, two, three; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

9-7-9-5, FIREBALL:

(nine, seven, nine, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

0-8-8, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, eight, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-2, FIREBALL: 8

(five, nine, two; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

9-4-1, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, four, one; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-5-6

(three, eight, five, six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-17-18-22-23

(three, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 3

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

Daily 4

1-2-8-3

(one, two, eight, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-12-14-15-16-18-20-21

(one, two, four, six, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-05-07-08-11-15-16-19-22

(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-9

(eight, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-7-1

(seven, five, seven, one)

Daily Pick 3

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Daily Pick 4

5-1-4-7

(five, one, four, seven)