Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-4-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, four, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, four, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

5-2-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(five, two, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

7-9-7-7, Lucky Sum: 30

(seven, nine, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty)

Cash 4 Midday

4-7-1-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, seven, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Morning

3-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(three, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-20-21-22-24

(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-07-08-09-10-12-13-18-21-23-24

(two, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-06-08-09-11-15-16-17-22-23

(two, three, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

0-4-6-9, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, four, six, nine; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

0-9-2-8, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, nine, two, eight; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

6-5-1-8, FIREBALL: 4

(six, five, one, eight; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-7, FIREBALL: 4

(two, three, seven; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-4, FIREBALL: 5

(six, three, four; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Morning

0-8-5, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, eight, five; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-9-0, FB: 5

(zero, nine, zero; FB: five)

Pick 4 Day

6-3-7-8, FB:

(six, three, seven, eight; FB: zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

09-12-14-16-22-25

(nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

Daily 4

9-8-9-2

(nine, eight, nine, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-09-10-12-16-19-20-21-22

(three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-1-6

(seven, one, one, six)