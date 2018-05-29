Lottery State-by-State-All
Updated 3:36 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
14-27-29-36-41
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $91,000
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
2-3-1-9
(two, three, one, nine)
2-9-7-1
(two, nine, seven, one)
06-07-10-12-16
(six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
1-9-1-4
(one, nine, one, four)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.23
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.23)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
13-20-23-33-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
06-07-12-20-25
(six, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
05-18-22-33-34
(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
05-08-09-10-11-14-17-19
(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen)
01-08-09-11-14-18-19-22
(one, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
2-1-5-8
(two, one, five, eight)
7-1-2-5
(seven, one, two, five)
05-13-22-23-26-31
(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
6-3-4-4
(six, three, four, four)
6-1-4-4
(six, one, four, four)
1-4
(one, four)
6-7
(six, seven)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
5-2-9-3
(five, two, nine, three)
5-6-8-4
(five, six, eight, four)
7-9-1-2-9
(seven, nine, one, two, nine)
4-4-9-5-7
(four, four, nine, five, seven)
06-14-19-21-33
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)
0-0
(zero, zero)
1-3
(one, three)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
2-7-0-8
(two, seven, zero, eight)
6-3-4-1
(six, three, four, one)
9-7-6-9-2
(nine, seven, six, nine, two)
6-2-2-2-5
(six, two, two, two, five)
JC-AH-KS-7C-7S
(JC, AH, KS, 7C, 7S)
02-03-08-10-13-14-15-16-19-20-22-24
(two, three, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-05-06-08-09-10-13-18-19-21-22-24
(two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-05-07-08-10-14-16-17-21-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-13-19-20-21
(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
4-5-2
(four, five, two)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
8-3-9-5
(eight, three, nine, five)
9-3-3-8
(nine, three, three, eight)
4-3-6-0
(four, three, six, zero)
04-06-17-38-39
(four, six, seventeen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-1-7-2-3
(two, one, seven, two, three)
7-5-8-7-3
(seven, five, eight, seven, three)
02-10-21-32-37-47
(two, ten, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9.8 million
4-7-7
(four, seven, seven)
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
06-12-23-31-42-52, Extra Shot: 20
(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
13-14-15-21-41
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-one)
02-03-04-28-29
(two, three, four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
07-15-18-39-45
(seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-five)
5-4-4-7-6-1-0
(five, four, four, seven, six, one, zero)
12-13-15-17-24-25-28-31-32-44-46-47-48-49-54-60-68-69-73-80, BE: 60
(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty; BE: sixty)
6-7-7, SB: 6
(six, seven, seven; SB: six)
6-7-0, SB: 5
(six, seven, zero; SB: five)
9-6-3-8, SB: 6
(nine, six, three, eight; SB: six)
7-9-0-8, SB: 5
(seven, nine, zero, eight; SB: five)
03-07-09-10-13-19-31-33-35-36-39-43-47-52-57-60-61-62-66-80, BE: 62
(three, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, eighty; BE: sixty-two)
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
7-9-0-8
(seven, nine, zero, eight)
9-6-3-8
(nine, six, three, eight)
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
13-20-26-28-30, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.14 million
AC-KH-AS-10C-3H
(AC, KH, AS, 10C, 3H)
02-07-22-27, Cash Ball: 10
(two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: ten)
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
8-4-8
(eight, four, eight)
7-3-5-1
(seven, three, five, one)
0-9-4-9
(zero, nine, four, nine)
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)
5-6-7-6
(five, six, seven, six)
JC-5C-3D-4D-9H
(JC, 5C, 3D, 4D, 9H)
10C-6D-7D-6S-10S
(10C, 6D, 7D, 6S, 10S)
02-11-21-26-32, Bonus: 18
(two, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two; Bonus: eighteen)
03-17-26-28-32-42
(three, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
0-2-1-0
(zero, two, one, zero)
6-4-4-4
(six, four, four, four)
22-25-27-30-32
(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)
8-4-4-1
(eight, four, four, one)
2-2-7-8
(two, two, seven, eight)
JC-QH-3D-3H-10H
(JC, QH, 3D, 3H, 10H)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
8-1-9-7
(eight, one, nine, seven)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
3-6-7-9
(three, six, seven, nine)
02-12-22-31-36
(two, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
02-05-17-18-19-22-23-26-30-32-38-43-52-57-58-61-64-65-71-73-78-80
(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-eight, eighty)
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
07-08-12-13-46
(seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
01-03-05-13-20
(one, three, five, thirteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
0-0-2
(zero, zero, two)
7-1-0-8
(seven, one, zero, eight)
0-5-3-4
(zero, five, three, four)
03-15-16-17-26
(three, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $111,000
11-13-14-20, Bonus: 12
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 5, Day: 10, Year: 76
(Month: five; Day: ten; Year: seventy-six)
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
03-04-20-33-38
(three, four, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
AC-QD-7C-5H-6S
(AC, QD, 7C, 5H, 6S)
3-6-3, Fireball: 6
(three, six, three; Fireball: six)
6-7-5-0, Fireball: 6
(six, seven, five, zero; Fireball: six)
03-24-31-38-39, Xtra: 2
(three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137,000
08-13-31-38-39-48, Xtra: 3
(eight, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million
3-4-9, Fireball: 3
(three, four, nine; Fireball: three)
1-6-7-8, Fireball: 3
(one, six, seven, eight; Fireball: three)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
07-12-13-20-21
(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $123,000
5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-2-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(one, two, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
05-08-22-25-28
(five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
02-04-08-14-15-19-20-21-25-29-31-32-34-35-49-54-63-66-67-74
(two, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-four)
04-06-30-33-36
(four, six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $216,000
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-7-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(zero, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-7-0-1, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, seven, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)
09-16-20-31-34-47, Kicker: 4-4-4-8-0-7
(nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-seven; Kicker: four, four, four, eight, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $6.8 million
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
2-2-0-0
(two, two, zero, zero)
1-0-8-9
(one, zero, eight, nine)
9-4-4-8-8
(nine, four, four, eight, eight)
3-6-6-3-1
(three, six, six, three, one)
18-19-25-28-29
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-08-14-16-20
(one, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
01-07-12-14-FREE-17-24-27-31
(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
02-04-12-16-28-44
(two, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million
2-6-8-5
(two, six, eight, five)
3-0-7-7
(three, zero, seven, seven)
3-2-8-9
(three, two, eight, nine)
0-9-6-5
(zero, nine, six, five)
12-13-20-40
(twelve, thirteen, twenty, forty)
09-19-25-29-32
(nine, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
10-18-28-29-37-39
(ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
2-2, Wild: 4
(two, two; Wild: four)
7-9, Wild: 4
(seven, nine; Wild: four)
5-2-3, Wild: 4
(five, two, three; Wild: four)
1-5-9, Wild: 4
(one, five, nine; Wild: four)
5-8-6-0, Wild: 4
(five, eight, six, zero; Wild: four)
7-0-2-9, Wild: 4
(seven, zero, two, nine; Wild: four)
3-6-6-5-5, Wild: 4
(three, six, six, five, five; Wild: four)
6-3-5-3-4, Wild: 4
(six, three, five, three, four; Wild: four)
01-02-12-17-30
(one, two, twelve, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-5-6-0
(five, five, six, zero)
8-2-8-8
(eight, two, eight, eight)
09-13-15-25-36, Power-Up: 10
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: ten)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
3-8-3-8
(three, eight, three, eight)
5-4-7-8
(five, four, seven, eight)
9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-9-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
3-0-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, one, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-7-3-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, seven, three, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
06-10-15-28-35, Bonus: 4
(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
01-02-06-07-09-10-12-15-16-19-20-21
(one, two, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-02-03-05-09-14-16-17-18-20-21-23
(one, two, three, five, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
03-05-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-20-21-22
(three, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-07-08-09-11-13-17-18-20-22-23-24
(one, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-08-15-16-36
(five, eight, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six)
7-4-4-1, Sum It Up: 16
(seven, four, four, one; Sum It Up: sixteen)
6-1-2-7, Sum It Up: 16
(six, one, two, seven; Sum It Up: sixteen)
1-5-3-4, Sum It Up: 13
(one, five, three, four; Sum It Up: thirteen)
1-4-8-9, Sum It Up: 22
(one, four, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
9-6-7, Sum It Up: 22
(nine, six, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
9-5-8, Sum It Up: 22
(nine, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
5-8-3, Sum It Up: 16
(five, eight, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)
4-2-5, Sum It Up: 11
(four, two, five; Sum It Up: eleven)
01-12-17-30-31-36-42-43-44-45
(one, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five)
07-08-09-15, Bonus: 23
(seven, eight, nine, fifteen; Bonus: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
02-20-21-31-33
(two, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)
10-14-16-21-24
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
1-9-8-6
(one, nine, eight, six)
4-3-2-3
(four, three, two, three)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
12-14-25-27-33
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
11-12-13-16-20-21-23-24-27-32-39-40-44-46-52-60-66-69-78-79
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
03-14-20-38-41-49
(three, fourteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
05-11-20-21
(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)
03-04-10-12-13-19
(three, four, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
5-5-2-9
(five, five, two, nine)
QC-JD-QH-10H-10S
(QC, JD, QH, 10H, 10S)
05-06-28-33-37-38, Doubler: N
(five, six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
02-08-19-20-31
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
9-2-6-2
(nine, two, six, two)