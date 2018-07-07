Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
2-4-0
(two, four, zero)
20-23-25-30-31
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $261,000
05-15-20-25-34-39
(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
0-5-8-1
(zero, five, eight, one)
2-7-8-4
(two, seven, eight, four)
07-19-26-29-36
(seven, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
6-4-1-6
(six, four, one, six)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.59
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.59)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
03-09-24-27-35
(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
01-10-34-36-39, Mega Ball: 25
(one, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
02-05-09-10-31
(two, five, nine, ten, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-11-17-18-21-39
(three, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
14-15-16-27-31
(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
01-06-07-09-14-16-18-21
(one, six, seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
01-02-07-08-12-15-18-19
(one, two, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
4-0-5-0
(four, zero, five, zero)
0-9-5-6
(zero, nine, five, six)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
4-7-6-2
(four, seven, six, two)
1-7-1-6
(one, seven, one, six)
2-8
(two, eight)
6-5
(six, five)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
9-1-1-5
(nine, one, one, five)
2-3-2-3
(two, three, two, three)
3-5-3-2-5
(three, five, three, two, five)
6-7-4-9-3
(six, seven, four, nine, three)
6-5
(six, five)
6-3
(six, three)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
8-7-2-4
(eight, seven, two, four)
5-2-3-2
(five, two, three, two)
1-1-3-4-7
(one, one, three, four, seven)
2-3-4-4-0
(two, three, four, four, zero)
JD-QS-AS-3C-10C
(JD, QS, AS, 3C, 10C)
01-02-03-04-09-10-14-15-18-20-21-24
(one, two, three, four, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-04-05-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-21-24
(two, four, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-06-08-09-13-14-15-16-18-19-21
(one, two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-02-04-06-07-08-11-14-19-21-22-23
(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
0-7-1-2
(zero, seven, one, two)
7-5-4-3
(seven, five, four, three)
8-0-9-7-7
(eight, zero, nine, seven, seven)
6-4-2-8-3
(six, four, two, eight, three)
08-24-32-40-42
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
05-06-19-21-23
(five, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
06-11-17-20-44-46, Extra Shot: 13
(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty, forty-four, forty-six; Extra Shot: thirteen)
04-09-10-14-29
(four, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-nine)
13-28-33-40-42
(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty, forty-two)
01-09-22-28-36
(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
03-04-11-14-17-19-22-25-29-34-36-38-55-56-60-69-70-72-76-78, BE: 22
(three, four, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-two)
1-3-8, SB:
(one, three, eight; SB: zero)
9-4-6, SB: 5
(nine, four, six; SB: five)
3-7-1-2, SB:
(three, seven, one, two; SB: zero)
3-8-4-3, SB: 5
(three, eight, four, three; SB: five)
02-11-16-19-21-23-26-28-29-34-38-43-46-47-51-52-58-59-65-77, BE: 34
(two, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-four)
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
3-8-4-3
(three, eight, four, three)
3-7-1-2
(three, seven, one, two)
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
04-07-13-19-21, Cash Ball: 8
(four, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
KC-QS-AS-10C-6H
(KC, QS, AS, 10C, 6H)
04-21-25-32, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
8-6-3-9
(eight, six, three, nine)
9-1-8-2
(nine, one, eight, two)
06-09-16-27-31
(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
12-27-29-30-31-37
(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
6-8-5-2
(six, eight, five, two)
KC-QD-JS-KS-4S
(KC, QD, JS, KS, 4S)
QD-AS-3C-9C-10D
(QD, AS, 3C, 9C, 10D)
13-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)
7-2-0
(seven, two, zero)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
8-1-8-8
(eight, one, eight, eight)
5-9-4-7
(five, nine, four, seven)
11-16-23-26-34
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
06-28-31-35-40-46
(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-six)
9-9-3-8
(nine, nine, three, eight)
9-7-3-2
(nine, seven, three, two)
09-18-30-34-40-42
(nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million
JC-KH-KS-10C-10D
(JC, KH, KS, 10C, 10D)
0-0-2
(zero, zero, two)
7-7-1-5
(seven, seven, one, five)
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
1-6-8-5
(one, six, eight, five)
02-13-16-24-37
(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
01-04-17-18-23-29-34-37-38-41-49-52-57-62-66-67-72-73-74-75-76-80
(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
06-08-22-30-31
(six, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
07-13-14-17-18-37
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
1-4-2-3
(one, four, two, three)
3-4-0-0
(three, four, zero, zero)
02-04-17-21-36
(two, four, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $112,000
03-04-24-28, Bonus: 13
(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
04-08-28-29-38
(four, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
Month: 7, Day: 24, Year: 36
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty-six)
0-9-9
(zero, nine, nine)
11-24-25-35-36
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
2C-2D-8D-6H-2S
(2C, 2D, 8D, 6H, 2S)
1-9-2, Fireball: 8
(one, nine, two; Fireball: eight)
4-0-8-7, Fireball: 8
(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: eight)
01-15-18-26-40, Xtra: 2
(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
4-0-3, Fireball: 8
(four, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
1-8-7-0, Fireball: 8
(one, eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-3-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(two, three, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
05-06-08-12-22-25-31-33-36-40-42-48-50-51-57-62-64-75-76-79
(five, six, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
04-16-25-28-30
(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
3-9-2-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, nine, two, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-9-3-1, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, nine, three, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
06-09-10-12-22-42, Kicker: 1-2-5-5-4-3
(six, nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, forty-two; Kicker: one, two, five, five, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
5-3-3-9
(five, three, three, nine)
5-8-0-2
(five, eight, zero, two)
9-0-5-6-8
(nine, zero, five, six, eight)
0-7-9-5-5
(zero, seven, nine, five, five)
01-08-22-26-35
(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
09-13-14-17-22
(nine, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
04-06-10-16-FREE-17-24-26-31
(four, six, ten, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
01-02-03-28-42-43
(one, two, three, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)
0-3-1-1
(zero, three, one, one)
0-1-6-9
(zero, one, six, nine)
7-9-3-7
(seven, nine, three, seven)
05-56-60-72
(five, fifty-six, sixty, seventy-two)
14-16-27-28-42
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
06-12-14-18-41-47
(six, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
5-3, Wild: 2
(five, three; Wild: two)
0-7, Wild: 7
(zero, seven; Wild: seven)
3-5-2, Wild: 2
(three, five, two; Wild: two)
3-5-7, Wild: 7
(three, five, seven; Wild: seven)
7-3-1-5, Wild: 2
(seven, three, one, five; Wild: two)
4-5-5-9, Wild: 7
(four, five, five, nine; Wild: seven)
6-3-0-8-3, Wild: 2
(six, three, zero, eight, three; Wild: two)
3-7-0-8-9, Wild: 7
(three, seven, zero, eight, nine; Wild: seven)
01-02-12-22-25
(one, two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-0-7-9
(five, zero, seven, nine)
8-3-0-4
(eight, three, zero, four)
01-05-10-17-20, Extra: 35
(one, five, ten, seventeen, twenty; Extra: thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
01-04-08-27-28, Power-Up: 3
(one, four, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
4-1-9-3
(four, one, nine, three)
6-8-5-4
(six, eight, five, four)
03-07-17-19-33
(three, seven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-8-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, eight, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-2-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, two, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
04-05-06-07-09-12-13-15-16-21-22-23
(four, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-20-22
(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-06-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-17-21-23
(one, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-10-11-12-13-17-18-20-21-22-23
(one, four, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-05-10-26-34
(two, five, ten, twenty-six, thirty-four)
9-5-3-9, Sum It Up: 26
(nine, five, three, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
5-2-1-7, Sum It Up: 15
(five, two, one, seven; Sum It Up: fifteen)
1-9-0-5, Sum It Up: 15
(one, nine, zero, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)
1-3-8-2, Sum It Up: 14
(one, three, eight, two; Sum It Up: fourteen)
06-07-10-22-26-52
(six, seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, fifty-two)
1-5-9, Sum It Up: 15
(one, five, nine; Sum It Up: fifteen)
5-5-5, Sum It Up: 15
(five, five, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)
7-2-8, Sum It Up: 17
(seven, two, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-8-9, Sum It Up: 23
(six, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
03-07-10-20-27-31-35-36-38-40
(three, seven, ten, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)
01-03-15-32-38-40, Bonus: 25
(one, three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-five)
10-13-20-21-32
(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)
16-17-19-23-32
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
2-6-4-6
(two, six, four, six)
4-7-9-7
(four, seven, nine, seven)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
05-09-31-32-36
(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
16-18-20-24-26-28-37-46-48-52-58-59-60-61-62-63-66-68-73-76
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six)
06-13-27-34-46-48
(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
9-8-2-5
(nine, eight, two, five)
JC-QH-KS-8C-8H
(JC, QH, KS, 8C, 8H)
04-14-15-16-38-43
(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
09-15-18-22-35-38, Doubler: N
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
01-07-13-29-31
(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
0-1-8-2
(zero, one, eight, two)