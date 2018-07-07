Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

Fantasy 5

20-23-25-30-31

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $261,000

The Pick

05-15-20-25-34-39

(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

0-5-8-1

(zero, five, eight, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-8-4

(two, seven, eight, four)

Natural State Jackpot

07-19-26-29-36

(seven, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

Daily 3 Midday

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

Daily 4

6-4-1-6

(six, four, one, six)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.59

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.59)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Fantasy 5

03-09-24-27-35

(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

SuperLotto Plus

01-10-34-36-39, Mega Ball: 25

(one, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-05-09-10-31

(two, five, nine, ten, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

03-11-17-18-21-39

(three, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

14-15-16-27-31

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Lucky Links Day

01-06-07-09-14-16-18-21

(one, six, seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Lucky Links Night

01-02-07-08-12-15-18-19

(one, two, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Play3 Day

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Play3 Night

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Play4 Day

4-0-5-0

(four, zero, five, zero)

Play4 Night

0-9-5-6

(zero, nine, five, six)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

Play 3 Night

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

Play 4 Day

4-7-6-2

(four, seven, six, two)

Play 4 Night

1-7-1-6

(one, seven, one, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-8

(two, eight)

DC 2 Midday

6-5

(six, five)

DC 3 Evening

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

DC 3 Midday

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

DC 4 Evening

9-1-1-5

(nine, one, one, five)

DC 4 Midday

2-3-2-3

(two, three, two, three)

DC 5 Evening

3-5-3-2-5

(three, five, three, two, five)

DC 5 Midday

6-7-4-9-3

(six, seven, four, nine, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

6-5

(six, five)

Pick 2 Midday

6-3

(six, three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-3

(five, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

8-7-2-4

(eight, seven, two, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-3-2

(five, two, three, two)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-3-4-7

(one, one, three, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-4-4-0

(two, three, four, four, zero)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

JD-QS-AS-3C-10C

(JD, QS, AS, 3C, 10C)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-09-10-14-15-18-20-21-24

(one, two, three, four, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-05-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-21-24

(two, four, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-06-08-09-13-14-15-16-18-19-21

(one, two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-06-07-08-11-14-19-21-22-23

(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

0-7-1-2

(zero, seven, one, two)

Cash 4 Midday

7-5-4-3

(seven, five, four, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-0-9-7-7

(eight, zero, nine, seven, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-4-2-8-3

(six, four, two, eight, three)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

08-24-32-40-42

(eight, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Pick 3 Day

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

Pick 3 Night

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Weekly Grand

05-06-19-21-23

(five, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

06-11-17-20-44-46, Extra Shot: 13

(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty, forty-four, forty-six; Extra Shot: thirteen)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-09-10-14-29

(four, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-nine)

Lucky Day Lotto

13-28-33-40-42

(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty, forty-two)

INDIANA

Cash 5

01-09-22-28-36

(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-11-14-17-19-22-25-29-34-36-38-55-56-60-69-70-72-76-78, BE: 22

(three, four, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

1-3-8, SB:

(one, three, eight; SB: zero)

Daily Three-Evening

9-4-6, SB: 5

(nine, four, six; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

3-7-1-2, SB:

(three, seven, one, two; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Evening

3-8-4-3, SB: 5

(three, eight, four, three; SB: five)

Quick Draw Evening

02-11-16-19-21-23-26-28-29-34-38-43-46-47-51-52-58-59-65-77, BE: 34

(two, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-4-3

(three, eight, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-1-2

(three, seven, one, two)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

Daily Pick 3

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Super Kansas Cash

04-07-13-19-21, Cash Ball: 8

(four, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

KC-QS-AS-10C-6H

(KC, QS, AS, 10C, 6H)

Cash Ball

04-21-25-32, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-3-9

(eight, six, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-8-2

(nine, one, eight, two)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

06-09-16-27-31

(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Lotto

12-27-29-30-31-37

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Pick 3

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

Pick 4

6-8-5-2

(six, eight, five, two)

MAINE

WPT

KC-QD-JS-KS-4S

(KC, QD, JS, KS, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QD-AS-3C-9C-10D

(QD, AS, 3C, 9C, 10D)

Bonus Match 5

13-15-20-24-34, Bonus: 2

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-8-8

(eight, one, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-4-7

(five, nine, four, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

11-16-23-26-34

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Megabucks Doubler

06-28-31-35-40-46

(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-six)

Numbers Evening

9-9-3-8

(nine, nine, three, eight)

Numbers Midday

9-7-3-2

(nine, seven, three, two)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

09-18-30-34-40-42

(nine, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million

Poker Lotto

JC-KH-KS-10C-10D

(JC, KH, KS, 10C, 10D)

Midday Daily 3

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Midday Daily 4

7-7-1-5

(seven, seven, one, five)

Daily 3

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

Daily 4

1-6-8-5

(one, six, eight, five)

Fantasy 5

02-13-16-24-37

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

Keno

01-04-17-18-23-29-34-37-38-41-49-52-57-62-66-67-72-73-74-75-76-80

(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

Northstar Cash

06-08-22-30-31

(six, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

07-13-14-17-18-37

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-2-3

(one, four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-0-0

(three, four, zero, zero)

Show Me Cash

02-04-17-21-36

(two, four, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $112,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-04-24-28, Bonus: 13

(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)

Montana Cash

04-08-28-29-38

(four, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 24, Year: 36

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty-six)

Pick 3

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Pick 5

11-24-25-35-36

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

2C-2D-8D-6H-2S

(2C, 2D, 8D, 6H, 2S)

Pick 3

1-9-2, Fireball: 8

(one, nine, two; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4

4-0-8-7, Fireball: 8

(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: eight)

Cash 5

01-15-18-26-40, Xtra: 2

(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Midday Pick 3

4-0-3, Fireball: 8

(four, zero, three; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

1-8-7-0, Fireball: 8

(one, eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Win 4 Midday

2-3-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, three, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Numbers Evening

6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Win 4 Evening

6-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 10

05-06-08-12-22-25-31-33-36-40-42-48-50-51-57-62-64-75-76-79

(five, six, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

04-16-25-28-30

(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-2-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, nine, two, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-3-1, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, nine, three, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-09-10-12-22-42, Kicker: 1-2-5-5-4-3

(six, nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, forty-two; Kicker: one, two, five, five, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-0

(four, one, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-3-9

(five, three, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-0-2

(five, eight, zero, two)

Pick 5 Evening

9-0-5-6-8

(nine, zero, five, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-9-5-5

(zero, seven, nine, five, five)

Rolling Cash 5

01-08-22-26-35

(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

09-13-14-17-22

(nine, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Pick 3

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-10-16-FREE-17-24-26-31

(four, six, ten, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Megabucks

01-02-03-28-42-43

(one, two, three, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)

Pick 4 1PM

0-3-1-1

(zero, three, one, one)

Pick 4 4PM

0-1-6-9

(zero, one, six, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

7-9-3-7

(seven, nine, three, seven)

Win for Life

05-56-60-72

(five, fifty-six, sixty, seventy-two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

14-16-27-28-42

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-12-14-18-41-47

(six, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

Pick 2 Day

5-3, Wild: 2

(five, three; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

0-7, Wild: 7

(zero, seven; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

3-5-2, Wild: 2

(three, five, two; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-7, Wild: 7

(three, five, seven; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-1-5, Wild: 2

(seven, three, one, five; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-5-9, Wild: 7

(four, five, five, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

6-3-0-8-3, Wild: 2

(six, three, zero, eight, three; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

3-7-0-8-9, Wild: 7

(three, seven, zero, eight, nine; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

01-02-12-22-25

(one, two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-0-7-9

(five, zero, seven, nine)

Numbers Midday

8-3-0-4

(eight, three, zero, four)

Wild Money

01-05-10-17-20, Extra: 35

(one, five, ten, seventeen, twenty; Extra: thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-04-08-27-28, Power-Up: 3

(one, four, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-9-3

(four, one, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-5-4

(six, eight, five, four)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

03-07-17-19-33

(three, seven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

5-8-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, eight, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

6-2-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, two, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

4-7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-05-06-07-09-12-13-15-16-21-22-23

(four, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-20-22

(three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-06-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-17-21-23

(one, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-10-11-12-13-17-18-20-21-22-23

(one, four, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 5

02-05-10-26-34

(two, five, ten, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-5-3-9, Sum It Up: 26

(nine, five, three, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-six)

Daily 4 Evening

5-2-1-7, Sum It Up: 15

(five, two, one, seven; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Daily 4 Morning

1-9-0-5, Sum It Up: 15

(one, nine, zero, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Daily 4 Night

1-3-8-2, Sum It Up: 14

(one, three, eight, two; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Lotto

06-07-10-22-26-52

(six, seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, fifty-two)

Pick 3 Day

1-5-9, Sum It Up: 15

(one, five, nine; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-5, Sum It Up: 15

(five, five, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Morning

7-2-8, Sum It Up: 17

(seven, two, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-9, Sum It Up: 23

(six, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Triple Chance

03-07-10-20-27-31-35-36-38-40

(three, seven, ten, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

01-03-15-32-38-40, Bonus: 25

(one, three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty; Bonus: twenty-five)

Cash 5 Day

10-13-20-21-32

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

16-17-19-23-32

(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Pick 3 Night

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-4-6

(two, six, four, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-7-9-7

(four, seven, nine, seven)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Hit 5

05-09-31-32-36

(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Keno

16-18-20-24-26-28-37-46-48-52-58-59-60-61-62-63-66-68-73-76

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Lotto

06-13-27-34-46-48

(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Daily 4

9-8-2-5

(nine, eight, two, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JC-QH-KS-8C-8H

(JC, QH, KS, 8C, 8H)

Megabucks

04-14-15-16-38-43

(four, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

SuperCash

09-15-18-22-35-38, Doubler: N

(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-07-13-29-31

(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Daily Pick 3

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Daily Pick 4

0-1-8-2

(zero, one, eight, two)