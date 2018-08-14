Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
06-07-11-14-39
(six, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
3-2-9-7
(three, two, nine, seven)
4-3-1-4
(four, three, one, four)
03-08-12-20-27
(three, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
6-3-9
(six, three, nine)
7-2-0-4
(seven, two, zero, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.89
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.89)
Estimated jackpot: $237,000
04-05-08-31-39
(four, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
01-07-09-21-30
(one, seven, nine, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
2-7-0
(two, seven, zero)
10-15-20-24-28
(ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
01-02-03-04-11-13-14-18
(one, two, three, four, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen)
03-06-09-10-11-18-19-20
(three, six, nine, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
0-8-6-4
(zero, eight, six, four)
1-3-3-4
(one, three, three, four)
10-21-24-25-28-31
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
4-2-7-6
(four, two, seven, six)
7-9-6-6
(seven, nine, six, six)
5-3
(five, three)
1-0
(one, zero)
4-0-2
(four, zero, two)
6-1-2
(six, one, two)
3-8-2-0
(three, eight, two, zero)
6-2-4-3
(six, two, four, three)
3-8-3-4-9
(three, eight, three, four, nine)
5-5-2-1-2
(five, five, two, one, two)
15-18-26-31-34
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four)
5-4
(five, four)
5-7
(five, seven)
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
5-8-3-6
(five, eight, three, six)
8-8-1-1
(eight, eight, one, one)
9-2-6-3-6
(nine, two, six, three, six)
7-9-6-8-5
(seven, nine, six, eight, five)
2C-8C-9C-6H-10H
(2C, 8C, 9C, 6H, 10H)
04-06-07-09-10-12-13-14-19-20-21-24
(four, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-05-06-08-09-13-16-17-20-22-24
(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-05-06-09-11-12-13-15-17-18-19-22
(four, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
02-03-04-06-07-10-11-14-15-17-21-24
(two, three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
6-5-2-9
(six, five, two, nine)
7-6-0-5
(seven, six, zero, five)
3-6-3-5
(three, six, three, five)
21-23-28-34-37
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $272,000
6-4-3-3-3
(six, four, three, three, three)
3-1-3-8-0
(three, one, three, eight, zero)
07-20-24-26-29-47
(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $12 million
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
10-11-28-38-40-49, Extra Shot: 19
(ten, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10.75 million
07-13-24-26-30
(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
01-02-13-16-25
(one, two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
03-11-13-22-33
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
1-9-7-7-7-6-6
(one, nine, seven, seven, seven, six, six)
02-04-07-25-27-37-38-39-42-48-50-52-54-55-57-58-60-65-72-75, BE: 39
(two, four, seven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-five; BE: thirty-nine)
4-3-4, SB: 4
(four, three, four; SB: four)
4-4-1, SB: 8
(four, four, one; SB: eight)
1-4-5-9, SB: 4
(one, four, five, nine; SB: four)
9-0-3-8, SB: 8
(nine, zero, three, eight; SB: eight)
05-10-18-20-25-29-37-38-40-44-53-57-60-61-63-69-70-72-73-75, BE: 5
(five, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: five)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
9-0-3-8
(nine, zero, three, eight)
1-4-5-9
(one, four, five, nine)
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
06-07-08-09-10, Cash Ball: 6
(six, seven, eight, nine, ten; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.08 million
QD-AH-AS-7H-2S
(QD, AH, AS, 7H, 2S)
08-11-26-35, Cash Ball: 22
(eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
4-5-3-9
(four, five, three, nine)
6-4-2-3
(six, four, two, three)
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
8-3-0-4
(eight, three, zero, four)
9C-6H-7H-10H-10S
(9C, 6H, 7H, 10H, 10S)
JD-6C-7C-9D-7H
(JD, 6C, 7C, 9D, 7H)
03-26-31-36-37, Bonus: 25
(three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-five)
08-12-14-17-22-29
(eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.07 million
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
1-0-5-3
(one, zero, five, three)
4-1-3-0
(four, one, three, zero)
07-10-15-27-28
(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
0-1-6-7
(zero, one, six, seven)
2-6-9-0
(two, six, nine, zero)
KC-2C-8H-5S-9S
(KC, 2C, 8H, 5S, 9S)
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
7-2-6-1
(seven, two, six, one)
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
9-2-7-3
(nine, two, seven, three)
18-19-25-26-28
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-09-18-23-25-29-31-33-36-38-40-44-50-65-68-70-72-74-75-78-79-80
(two, nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
04-08-12-16-23
(four, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
13-17-22-23-26
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
8-5-6-7
(eight, five, six, seven)
0-3-4-8
(zero, three, four, eight)
12-23-25-29-33
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-08-24-27, Bonus: 12
(one, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: twelve)
Month: 12, Day: 12, Year: 80
(Month: twelve; Day: twelve; Year: eighty)
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
04-09-15-28-33
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
AH-9D-8H-9H-7S
(AH, 9D, 8H, 9H, 7S)
1-2-6, Fireball:
(one, two, six; Fireball: zero)
4-1-4-0, Fireball:
(four, one, four, zero; Fireball: zero)
05-14-24-37-42, Xtra: 2
(five, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-10-14-15-18-25, Xtra: 4
(two, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million
4-7-5, Fireball: 4
(four, seven, five; Fireball: four)
0-3-3-8, Fireball: 4
(zero, three, three, eight; Fireball: four)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
15-23-27-28-31
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $94,000
1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
9-5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, five, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-7-7-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(one, seven, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
02-04-05-12-13
(two, four, five, twelve, thirteen)
03-07-08-09-12-19-22-28-30-31-33-37-41-43-44-46-49-63-64-79
(three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-nine)
05-12-23-30-37
(five, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
0-2-2, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, two, two; Lucky Sum: four)
1-6-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, six, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
6-1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-0-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, zero, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-03-08-16-20-42, Kicker: -8-7-0-6-3
(two, three, eight, sixteen, twenty, forty-two; Kicker: zero, eight, seven, zero, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
0-2-7-2
(zero, two, seven, two)
3-2-6-4
(three, two, six, four)
8-0-7-8-0
(eight, zero, seven, eight, zero)
4-3-2-3-4
(four, three, two, three, four)
02-17-28-35-37
(two, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
12-14-25-29-31
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
01-08-12-15-FREE-17-22-25-31
(one, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
02-23-31-34-39-46
(two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $5.6 million
9-5-5-3
(nine, five, five, three)
6-9-0-8
(six, nine, zero, eight)
6-1-7-0
(six, one, seven, zero)
9-2-6-4
(nine, two, six, four)
01-17-18-37
(one, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven)
01-13-24-29-33
(one, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
07-10-27-37-44-48
(seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $890,000
3-6, Wild: 7
(three, six; Wild: seven)
8-3, Wild: 2
(eight, three; Wild: two)
1-9-8, Wild: 7
(one, nine, eight; Wild: seven)
2-4-1, Wild: 2
(two, four, one; Wild: two)
8-9-5-4, Wild: 7
(eight, nine, five, four; Wild: seven)
2-4-7-6, Wild: 2
(two, four, seven, six; Wild: two)
9-6-2-3-1, Wild: 7
(nine, six, two, three, one; Wild: seven)
1-5-9-0-4, Wild: 2
(one, five, nine, zero, four; Wild: two)
03-04-05-06-08
(three, four, five, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
8-9-4-9
(eight, nine, four, nine)
8-4-5-3
(eight, four, five, three)
14-16-17-21-25, Power-Up: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Power, Up: two)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
6-5-1-9
(six, five, one, nine)
1-4-0-2
(one, four, zero, two)
1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6
(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)
3-9-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-6-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, six, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
0-6-8-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, six, eight, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
03-16-17-23-32, Bonus: 4
(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $440,000
02-04-06-08-11-13-14-15-17-20-21-24
(two, four, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
04-05-10-13-15-16-18-20-21-22-23-24
(four, five, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-03-09-10-12-14-15-16-17-18-21-23
(one, three, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
04-05-06-07-09-14-15-16-17-18-19-22
(four, five, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
08-23-29-30-33
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)
9-6-3-3, Sum It Up: 21
(nine, six, three, three; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
6-5-9-8, Sum It Up: 28
(six, five, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)
6-5-2-4, Sum It Up: 17
(six, five, two, four; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-5-9-7, Sum It Up: 27
(six, five, nine, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)
2-5-7, Sum It Up: 14
(two, five, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)
9-5-3, Sum It Up: 17
(nine, five, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)
9-8-0, Sum It Up: 17
(nine, eight, zero; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-7-8, Sum It Up: 21
(six, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
01-03-18-33, Bonus: 22
(one, three, eighteen, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
03-05-06-23-33
(three, five, six, twenty-three, thirty-three)
02-06-18-23-28
(two, six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
4-2-5-2
(four, two, five, two)
3-4-4-1
(three, four, four, one)
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
01-03-06-08-35
(one, three, six, eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
02-03-09-10-13-14-23-27-31-33-37-48-51-56-60-61-65-66-76-77
(two, three, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
28-35-38-39-45-49
(twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
04-09-16-17
(four, nine, sixteen, seventeen)
07-08-11-14-19-24
(seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
7-7-0-0
(seven, seven, zero, zero)
KD-3C-10C-6D-5H
(KD, 3C, 10C, 6D, 5H)
01-08-17-21-26-32, Doubler: N
(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
08-11-14-20-25
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
5-0-8-6
(five, zero, eight, six)