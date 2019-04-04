Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
02-13-17-34-36
(two, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
02-17-22-32-34-39
(two, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10.4 million
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
1-8-7-3
(one, eight, seven, three)
4-7-8-6
(four, seven, eight, six)
01-24-27-31-32
(one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
6-4-5-6
(six, four, five, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:47.52
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 47.52)
Estimated jackpot: $601,000
04-12-26-27-28
(four, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
02-09-21-37-42, Mega Ball: 12
(two, nine, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two; Mega Ball: twelve)
03-07-11-19-31
(three, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
10-11-15-16-29-42
(ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
04-05-20-26-35
(four, five, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five)
02-03-07-12-19-20-21-22
(two, three, seven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-05-06-08-13-15-18-19
(one, five, six, eight, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
6-9-6-1
(six, nine, six, one)
1-9-0-0
(one, nine, zero, zero)
03-09-19-22-24-25
(three, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
3-9-9-3
(three, nine, nine, three)
4-6-1-8
(four, six, one, eight)
2-9
(two, nine)
9-8
(nine, eight)
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
9-9-8-3
(nine, nine, eight, three)
1-4-2-6
(one, four, two, six)
5-7-1-7-8
(five, seven, one, seven, eight)
4-8-7-0-3
(four, eight, seven, zero, three)
8-0
(eight, zero)
8-1
(eight, one)
9-4-1
(nine, four, one)
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
7-5-1-6
(seven, five, one, six)
1-6-2-4
(one, six, two, four)
5-2-6-9-3
(five, two, six, nine, three)
3-3-7-2-6
(three, three, seven, two, six)
5C-7D-4S-6S-8S
(5C, 7D, 4S, 6S, 8S)
01-02-03-05-08-09-10-15-16-18-21-22
(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-05-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-20-23
(three, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
03-04-05-08-11-12-13-14-15-20-23-24
(three, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-06-10-11-12-13-16-19-20-21-23-24
(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
5-1-6
(five, one, six)
9-1-4
(nine, one, four)
9-8-1-0
(nine, eight, one, zero)
7-9-8-2
(seven, nine, eight, two)
4-5-2-8-1
(four, five, two, eight, one)
9-7-7-4-6
(nine, seven, seven, four, six)
06-20-33-35-44
(six, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
13-15-19-22-26
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
07-15-19-25-35
(seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
07-15-21-33-35
(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five)
01-05-06-16-17-20-28-31-40-49-55-56-58-65-66-67-69-71-78-80, BE: 55
(one, five, six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: fifty-five)
2-1-6, SB: 3
(two, one, six; SB: three)
1-7-6-3, SB: 3
(one, seven, six, three; SB: three)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
1-7-6-3
(one, seven, six, three)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
03-11-16-27-28, Cash Ball: 25
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $6.37 million
QD-4D-5D-3H-5S
(QD, 4D, 5D, 3H, 5S)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
9-6-2-1
(nine, six, two, one)
08-31-32-33-35
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
03-17-18-27-34-36
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
9-2-0-7
(nine, two, zero, seven)
AH-KS-9C-10D-10H
(AH, KS, 9C, 10D, 10H)
AH-AS-3C-7C-9C
(AH, AS, 3C, 7C, 9C)
08-09-10-26-30, Bonus: 29
(eight, nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty; Bonus: twenty-nine)
9-9-4
(nine, nine, four)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
2-9-7-3
(two, nine, seven, three)
0-0-4-5
(zero, zero, four, five)
4-8-5-2
(four, eight, five, two)
2-5-7-9
(two, five, seven, nine)
04-16-17-30-39-42
(four, sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
AD-3C-6H-4S-9S
(AD, 3C, 6H, 4S, 9S)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
8-6-4-1
(eight, six, four, one)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
1-3-3-4
(one, three, three, four)
16-27-29-30-33
(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
07-09-12-13-19-21-23-31-33-37-40-41-46-48-50-57-62-63-64-73-77-79
(seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
14-27-28-32-46
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $435,000
03-08-13-27-31
(three, eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
01-06-13-25-27-41
(one, six, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
2-6-5-9
(two, six, five, nine)
0-8-0-7
(zero, eight, zero, seven)
14-20-27-38-39
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
01-08-18-19, Bonus: 10
(one, eight, eighteen, nineteen; Bonus: ten)
14-35-39-40-44
(fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
Month: 9, Day: 7, Year: 48
(Month: nine; Day: seven; Year: forty-eight)
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
05-24-30-36-38
(five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
QC-JH-8C-4D-6H
(QC, JH, 8C, 4D, 6H)
1-5-1, Fireball: 6
(one, five, one; Fireball: six)
7-3-4-2, Fireball: 6
(seven, three, four, two; Fireball: six)
02-03-06-31-38, Xtra: 2
(two, three, six, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
8-1-7, Fireball: 2
(eight, one, seven; Fireball: two)
4-1-6-1, Fireball: 2
(four, one, six, one; Fireball: two)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
7-8-5
(seven, eight, five)
3-4-2-4
(three, four, two, four)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
6-0-1-1
(six, zero, one, one)
04-08-17-19-32-35-38-41-42-46-50-55-62-63-64-65-69-71-72-74
(four, eight, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)
6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-7-0-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, seven, zero, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
11-15-18-22-24-34, Kicker: 4-1-4-3-3-9
(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four; Kicker: four, one, four, three, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12.5 million
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
7-9-4-7
(seven, nine, four, seven)
3-3-6-1
(three, three, six, one)
8-9-0-2-7
(eight, nine, zero, two, seven)
1-6-7-1-4
(one, six, seven, one, four)
08-10-24-31-33
(eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
07-11-16-29-30
(seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
04-06-12-13-FREE-18-23-27-32
(four, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
19-34-35-44-45-46
(nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six)
1-8-0-2
(one, eight, zero, two)
6-9-9-2
(six, nine, nine, two)
8-8-0-8
(eight, eight, zero, eight)
31-47-50-53
(thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three)
16-27-28-40-43
(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
05-10-24-33-39-47
(five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
7-3, Wild: 8
(seven, three; Wild: eight)
1-5, Wild: 8
(one, five; Wild: eight)
9-1-9, Wild: 8
(nine, one, nine; Wild: eight)
3-5-0, Wild: 8
(three, five, zero; Wild: eight)
2-8-7-2, Wild: 8
(two, eight, seven, two; Wild: eight)
3-8-5-3, Wild: 8
(three, eight, five, three; Wild: eight)
2-8-2-2-1, Wild: 8
(two, eight, two, two, one; Wild: eight)
2-9-5-7-5, Wild: 8
(two, nine, five, seven, five; Wild: eight)
02-18-21-23-27
(two, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
0-3-6-6
(zero, three, six, six)
8-2-8-7
(eight, two, eight, seven)
03-11-25-29-31, Power-Up: 2
(three, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
8-7-2-9
(eight, seven, two, nine)
8-8-0-1
(eight, eight, zero, one)
03-06-07-10-25
(three, six, seven, ten, twenty-five)
9-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
7-7-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-6-1-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, six, one, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 28
(six, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
03-05-10-16-18, Bonus: 5
(three, five, ten, sixteen, eighteen; Bonus: five)
01-02-06-07-08-10-11-13-14-20-23-24
(one, two, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-08-09-10-13-14-18-19-20-21-23-24
(five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-04-06-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-19-24
(one, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
0-9-1-3, Sum It Up: 13
(zero, nine, one, three; Sum It Up: thirteen)
1-9-1-3, Sum It Up: 14
(one, nine, one, three; Sum It Up: fourteen)
8-2-5-2, Sum It Up: 17
(eight, two, five, two; Sum It Up: seventeen)
9-5-4, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, five, four; Sum It Up: eighteen)
3-9-3, Sum It Up: 15
(three, nine, three; Sum It Up: fifteen)
9-8-8, Sum It Up: 25
(nine, eight, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
04-15-18-21-27
(four, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
4-6-8-8
(four, six, eight, eight)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
0-8-1-5
(zero, eight, one, five)
3D-4D-5H-7H-8H
(3D, 4D, 5H, 7H, 8H)
06-15-27-33-36-42
(six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
10-13-15-20-23-36, Doubler: N
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
13-15-19-28-29
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
2-9-5-2
(two, nine, five, two)