Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
4-9-9
01-04-14-15-36
Estimated jackpot: $233,000
10-20-25-28-34-42
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
12-15-20-23-25-30
Estimated jackpot: $1.74 million
9-0-9
0-6-1
2-6-7-3
3-9-8-6
12-14-27-31-35
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
6-5-1
3-7-2
1-7-1-5
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.60
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
04-18-24-37-38
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
04-09-17-35-40, Mega Ball: 8
01-14-19-24-25
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
04-06-14-17-18-30
01-09-10-19-25-36
1-8-2
2-5-2
02-10-13-24-27
02-06-07-11-12-15-17-19
01-02-04-07-12-13-16-22
6-3-2
3-3-4
5-8-2-4
6-8-7-2
16-25-27-29-31-33
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
7-0-2
6-3-9
4-7-2-3
9-7-1-5
2-9
5-2
3-1-3
4-8-7
7-9-9-1
7-3-4-6
9-3-7-5-9
1-7-3-4-8
4-4
0-6
9-3-1
4-3-0
2-6-3-6
7-3-4-9
4-6-0-9-4
0-0-2-3-6
7-5-3
9-8-0
8-9-4-6
9-7-6-3
4-2-9-1-8
4-6-5-9-6
12-18-22-37-44
Estimated jackpot: $242,000
3-8-4
2-3-2
04-14-23-26-28
07-08-26-37-44
16-19-22-32-42
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
02-05-06-08-10-13-17-26-28-32-37-41-48-49-52-53-64-73-74-75, BE: 8
4-2-0, SB: 8
6-5-3-9, SB: 8
4-2-0
6-5-3-9
0-7-7
6-1-3
12-20-22-29-32, Cash Ball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
7-0-3
3-8-2
1-3-4-7
2-4-8-0
02-03-22-30, Bonus: 4
03-08-13-30-37
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
01-16-18-23-31-36
7-7-7
0-3-0-8
QS-8C-10D-3H-4H
QS-AS-3C-8D-7S
03-10-18-36-38, Bonus: 25
0-8-3
3-0-9
0-4-0-5
3-9-1-3
4-8-4-3
9-3-4-8
11-18-19-21-26-45
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
QD-AD-4D-5D-6D
5-0-3
0-9-7-7
6-7-4
7-6-7-3
01-04-19-29-32
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
01-05-06-11-15-20-24-25-30-33-34-35-42-43-44-48-52-54-55-58-76-77
9-0-1
03-16-24-33-46
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
07-11-14-15-18
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
04-05-09-15-35-40
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
3-4-9
2-8-8
7-7-7-8
7-5-4-7
04-06-19-30-34
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
06-16-23-27, Bonus: 11
04-18-20-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Month: 4, Day: 21, Year: 86
3-4-5
13-14-22-26-31
JH-6D-3H-6H-6S
8-9-3, Fireball: 9
5-6-5-8, Fireball: 9
03-20-25-26-41, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
6-8-0, Fireball: 2
9-5-4-9, Fireball: 2
2-1-4
9-1-9-2
7-8-4
5-7-3-7
5-4-3
5-4-7-9
06-09-10-13-15-22-37-42-43-48-55-56-57-58-62-66-72-75-76-78
7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 10
8-1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14
06-07-20-37-42-48, Kicker: 1-5-7-5-5-5
Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million
9-3-3
3-4-2
5-1-9-0
1-3-7-3
7-9-7-4-6
4-4-5-3-0
06-15-30-34-38
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-07-12-13-24
1-8-1
03-08-12-15-FREE-17-22-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
01-02-26-32-44-45
9-1-7-0
9-5-8-6
3-5-3-4
10-53-66-76
08-18-22-29-35
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
03-06-12-24-28-39
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
2-4, Wild: 3
1-7, Wild: 3
8-5-9, Wild: 3
4-5-4, Wild: 3
1-3-8-8, Wild: 3
5-5-7-8, Wild: 3
6-9-0-9-9, Wild: 3
4-8-3-0-9, Wild: 3
08-11-14-19-24
Estimated jackpot: $107,000
3-5-6-3
7-4-2-4
14-16-33-37-38, Power-Up: 3
2-5-6
9-0-9
3-3-6-4
2-9-1-5
04-09-14-19-25
2-5-0, Lucky Sum: 7
6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17
4-2-5, Lucky Sum: 11
9-5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 27
4-2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 9
7-6-6-8, Lucky Sum: 27
19-30-31-32-34, Bonus: 2
01-03-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-19-20-24
01-02-03-06-11-13-14-15-18-19-21-24
01-03-05-10-11-15-16-17-18-20-21-23
6-4-2-8, FIREBALL: 6
5-4-7-3, FIREBALL: 3
0-3-0-4, FIREBALL: 6
1-5-8, FIREBALL: 4
4-8-4, FIREBALL: 7
2-5-5, FIREBALL: 4
18-26-28-31-32
6-5-0
5-8-3-4
4-7-9
3-4-5-7
01-02-04-05-10-14-15-16-18-19-22
07-09-29-32-39-47
Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million
02-25-31-34-35-36, Doubler: N
09-16-18-22-27
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
1-3-3
6-9-4-3
