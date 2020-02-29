Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

Fantasy 5

04-09-10-18-35

(four, nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-five)

Triple Twist

07-18-20-29-34-42

(seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-two)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Cash 4 Evening

7-3-4-1

(seven, three, four, one)

Cash 4 Midday

7-0-6-7

(seven, zero, six, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

05-12-18-23-34

(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Daily 3 Midday

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

Daily 4

3-2-7-6

(three, two, seven, six)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.29

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.29)

Fantasy 5

01-03-24-26-27

(one, three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

COLORADO

Cash 5

11-14-20-22-24

(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

03-07-13-17-30

(three, seven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty)

Lotto

06-16-20-22-30-33

(six, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three)

Lucky Links Day

01-04-05-07-08-11-16-17

(one, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen)

Lucky Links Night

03-06-07-08-12-14-19-22

(three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Play3 Night

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Play4 Day

4-1-1-1

(four, one, one, one)

Play4 Night

6-9-8-0

(six, nine, eight, zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-24-25-28-31-32

(one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Play 3 Day

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

Play 3 Night

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Play 4 Day

8-9-8-8

(eight, nine, eight, eight)

Play 4 Night

6-8-8-5

(six, eight, eight, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-7

(two, seven)

DC 2 Midday

3-3

(three, three)

DC 3 Evening

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

DC 3 Midday

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

DC 4 Evening

0-1-9-2

(zero, one, nine, two)

DC 4 Midday

5-4-8-8

(five, four, eight, eight)

DC 5 Evening

2-9-7-8-8

(two, nine, seven, eight, eight)

DC 5 Midday

7-8-1-4-7

(seven, eight, one, four, seven)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

04-05-15-24-33

(four, five, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Jackpot Triple Play

16-25-30-31-37-43

(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Pick 2 Evening

4-0

(four, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

6-1

(six, one)

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-6-9

(three, two, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-6-6

(seven, eight, six, six)

Pick 5 Evening

7-7-0-8-3

(seven, seven, zero, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-9-8-0

(three, six, nine, eight, zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Cash 3 Night

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

Cash 4 Evening

7-3-0-1

(seven, three, zero, one)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-0-8

(four, two, zero, eight)

Cash 4 Night

1-4-1-8

(one, four, one, eight)

Fantasy 5

03-05-33-37-39

(three, five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-5-0-3-1

(five, five, zero, three, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-2-8-1-2

(six, two, eight, one, two)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

Pick 3 Night

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-15-19-22-44

(six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-four)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-09-11-14-36

(three, nine, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six)

INDIANA

Cash 5

03-05-08-34-45

(three, five, eight, thirty-four, forty-five)

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-09-13-14-19-32-34-37-40-42-47-53-54-56-59-66-67-77-80, BE: 54

(one, two, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: fifty-four)

Daily Three-Midday

1-8-2, SB: 9

(one, eight, two; SB: nine)

Daily Three-Evening

6-6-8, SB: 8

(six, six, eight; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

2-6-4-7, SB: 9

(two, six, four, seven; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Evening

2-7-8-9, SB: 8

(two, seven, eight, nine; SB: eight)

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-05-08-11-12-13-14-16-29-32-35-38-42-62-63-67-68-70-78, BE: 2

(one, two, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-eight; BE: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-8-9

(two, seven, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-4-7

(two, six, four, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Daily Pick 3

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

9C-2D-10D-5S-10S

(9C, 2D, 10D, 5S, 10S)

Cash Ball

01-05-18-26, Cash Ball: 23

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-1-0

(five, seven, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-3-3

(six, zero, three, three)

Quick Bucks

06-09-20-23, Bonus: 4

(six, nine, twenty, twenty-three; Bonus: four)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

Pick 4

1-2-0-8

(one, two, zero, eight)

MAINE

WPT

AD-7C-5D-8H-2S

(AD, 7C, 5D, 8H, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AC-QD-JH-10C-10D

(AC, QD, JH, 10C, 10D)

Bonus Match 5

05-10-20-36-39, Bonus: 37

(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-5-0

(five, one, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-3-9

(eight, six, three, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

05-07-08-26-35

(five, seven, eight, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Numbers Evening

3-3-3-0

(three, three, three, zero)

Numbers Midday

9-5-9-6

(nine, five, nine, six)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QS-9D-3H-7H-7S

(QS, 9D, 3H, 7H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Midday Daily 4

9-9-2-8

(nine, nine, two, eight)

Daily 3

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Daily 4

6-4-4-4

(six, four, four, four)

Fantasy 5

06-19-27-35-36

(six, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Keno

02-08-15-16-19-20-23-27-31-36-37-45-46-51-55-57-63-68-69-72-78-79

(two, eight, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

Gopher 5

14-19-27-35-42

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two)

Northstar Cash

06-11-14-16-24

(six, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-0-9

(two, three, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-0-9

(nine, six, zero, nine)

Show Me Cash

07-08-27-29-30

(seven, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

05-15-21-22, Bonus: 17

(five, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: seventeen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 4, Year: 4

(Month: eleven; Day: four; Year: four)

Pick 3

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Pick 5

03-09-25-26-32

(three, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

KD-5C-10C-6D-6H

(KD, 5C, 10C, 6D, 6H)

Pick 3

6-3-5, Fireball: 6

(six, three, five; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

2-9-8-6, Fireball: 6

(two, nine, eight, six; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

11-22-27-29-38, Xtra: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)

Midday Pick 3

1-3-7, Fireball: 9

(one, three, seven; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

9-0-1-4, Fireball: 9

(nine, zero, one, four; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-2-6

(seven, five, two, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-5-2

(nine, nine, five, two)

Roadrunner Cash

02-06-21-31-35

(two, six, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

Win 4 Midday

2-6-0-2

(two, six, zero, two)

Numbers Evening

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Win 4 Evening

2-7-0-4

(two, seven, zero, four)

Take 5

03-09-17-21-23

(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Pick 10

02-05-09-10-12-16-18-21-23-26-31-33-48-51-53-55-58-59-63-80

(two, five, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

04-05-12-34-42

(four, five, twelve, thirty-four, forty-two)

Pick 3 Day

3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, five, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, one, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-0-2, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, one, zero, two; Lucky Sum: four)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-2-7

(three, nine, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-8-1

(four, one, eight, one)

Pick 5 Evening

5-9-5-4-0

(five, nine, five, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-8-6-7

(zero, nine, eight, six, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

17-27-28-31-36

(seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six)

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

07-14-21-24-33

(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Pick 3

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-07-09-13-FREE-17-22-28-30

(one, seven, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Pick 4 10PM

6-2-9-5

(six, two, nine, five)

Pick 4 1PM

5-5-3-6

(five, five, three, six)

Pick 4 4PM

5-1-2-1

(five, one, two, one)

Pick 4 7PM

1-9-6-0

(one, nine, six, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-21-30-40-41

(eleven, twenty-one, thirty, forty, forty-one)

Match 6 Lotto

18-24-30-34-42-45

(eighteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five)

Pick 2 Day

4-3, Wild: 2

(four, three; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

7-2, Wild: 4

(seven, two; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

6-8-4, Wild: 2

(six, eight, four; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-9, Wild: 4

(eight, four, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-9-3, Wild: 2

(nine, four, nine, three; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-5-1, Wild: 4

(six, six, five, one; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-6-9-2, Wild: 2

(three, two, six, nine, two; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-0-7-3, Wild: 4

(three, eight, zero, seven, three; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

08-09-19-21-30

(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-8-0-8

(three, eight, zero, eight)

Numbers Midday

8-5-5-8

(eight, five, five, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-03-07-29-31, Power-Up: 2

(one, three, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-7-5

(nine, one, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-7-9

(three, three, seven, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-0-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-0-5, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, zero, five; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 4 Evening

9-2-0-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, two, zero, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

1-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Morning

9-6-6-6, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, six, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Tennessee Cash

01-02-03-09-16, Bonus: 2

(one, two, three, nine, sixteen; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-06-10-13-15-16-18-19-21

(one, two, four, five, six, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-07-08-10-11-14-15-16-22-23

(two, three, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

05-07-08-10-15-16-18-19-21-22-23-24

(five, seven, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-04-05-07-08-11-15-17-18-21-22-24

(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 5

07-20-21-29-33

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Daily 4 Day

3-2-0-0, FIREBALL: 3

(three, two, zero, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

3-9-8-8, FIREBALL: 6

(three, nine, eight, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

9-4-3-8, FIREBALL: 5

(nine, four, three, eight; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Night

8-6-5-2, FIREBALL: 5

(eight, six, five, two; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

0-4-2, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, four, two; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-7, FIREBALL: 2

(five, five, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

6-3-3, FIREBALL: 8

(six, three, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Night

6-4-0, FIREBALL: 8

(six, four, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-10-11-16-22

(three, ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two)

Cash 5 Night

03-16-21-24-31

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

Pick 3 Night

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-3-2

(three, four, three, two)

Pick 4 Night

9-7-0-4

(nine, seven, zero, four)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Keno

01-04-10-13-17-18-23-25-27-37-40-42-43-50-53-60-61-64-74-77

(one, four, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

Match 4

06-11-15-23

(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-08-16-18-22

(three, four, eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

Daily 4

6-0-3-3

(six, zero, three, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-04-06-07-10-13-15-17-18-20

(one, two, four, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)

SuperCash

10-12-19-22-34-36, Doubler: N

(ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

12-15-16-19-27

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Daily Pick 3

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

Daily Pick 4

5-3-2-6

(five, three, two, six)