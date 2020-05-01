Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
14-15-18-22-26
(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $367,000
10-17-18-22-25-42
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $255,000
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
7-0-0-2
(seven, zero, zero, two)
4-6-0-8
(four, six, zero, eight)
03-14-20-26-31
(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
2-4-7-4
(two, four, seven, four)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.03
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.03)
Estimated jackpot: $308,000
08-16-18-29-37
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
08-15-23-24-26
(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
02-09-10-21-26
(two, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six)
02-09-14-15-16-17-18-19
(two, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
02-03-05-06-07-08-11-12
(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
3-4-4-7
(three, four, four, seven)
3-4-7-1
(three, four, seven, one)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
4-1-3-2
(four, one, three, two)
6-0-4-6
(six, zero, four, six)
5-1
(five, one)
0-3
(zero, three)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
6-6-7-5
(six, six, seven, five)
8-7-9-9
(eight, seven, nine, nine)
7-1-6-3-2
(seven, one, six, three, two)
9-2-5-5-9
(nine, two, five, five, nine)
6-4
(six, four)
1-6
(one, six)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
2-9-2-7
(two, nine, two, seven)
7-3-9-0
(seven, three, nine, zero)
4-0-5-0-8
(four, zero, five, zero, eight)
6-9-7-4-8
(six, nine, seven, four, eight)
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
9-9-0-7
(nine, nine, zero, seven)
7-9-5-2
(seven, nine, five, two)
9-0-3-6-1
(nine, zero, three, six, one)
8-8-5-8-1
(eight, eight, five, eight, one)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
03-26-31-38-46-49, Extra Shot: 16
(three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-nine; Extra Shot: sixteen)
05-22-23-36-44
(five, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
07-16-17-40-42
(seven, sixteen, seventeen, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
02-03-05-06-08-11-14-19-38-39-42-43-48-49-59-62-63-74-76-78, BE: 76
(two, three, five, six, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-six)
4-3-1, SB: 4
(four, three, one; SB: four)
5-8-3, SB: 6
(five, eight, three; SB: six)
5-6-2-7, SB: 4
(five, six, two, seven; SB: four)
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
5-6-2-7
(five, six, two, seven)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
01-04-06-09, Cash Ball: 9
(one, four, six, nine; Cash Ball: nine)
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
8-6-2-9
(eight, six, two, nine)
2-5-3-2
(two, five, three, two)
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
0-1-5-7
(zero, one, five, seven)
KC-KH-5H-7H-2S
(KC, KH, 5H, 7H, 2S)
3C-2D-3H-8S-10S
(3C, 2D, 3H, 8S, 10S)
02-04-07-12-34, Bonus: 1
(two, four, seven, twelve, thirty-four; Bonus: one)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
8-8-9-5
(eight, eight, nine, five)
5-2-4-6
(five, two, four, six)
9-3-2-1
(nine, three, two, one)
2-5-9-5
(two, five, nine, five)
7D-2H-8H-10H-9S
(7D, 2H, 8H, 10H, 9S)
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
5-8-4-0
(five, eight, four, zero)
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
3-1-4-0
(three, one, four, zero)
11-18-25-36-39
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-04-06-11-14-15-21-26-30-41-43-44-45-46-48-49-59-62-63-68-78-79
(one, four, six, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
02-05-07-13-28
(two, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
6-5-2-4
(six, five, two, four)
3-6-2-7
(three, six, two, seven)
03-06-19-23-33
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
08-09-18-20, Bonus: 7
(eight, nine, eighteen, twenty; Bonus: seven)
Month: 3, Day: 31, Year: 98
(Month: three; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety-eight)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
05-24-30-31-32
(five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two)
QC-JD-4D-5D-2S
(QC, JD, 4D, 5D, 2S)
0-9-0, Fireball: 1
(zero, nine, zero; Fireball: one)
8-2-7-0, Fireball: 1
(eight, two, seven, zero; Fireball: one)
13-14-21-25-33, Xtra: 2
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $112,000
07-09-13-20-27-32, Xtra: 2
(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
0-8-1, Fireball: 3
(zero, eight, one; Fireball: three)
7-5-6-2, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, six, two; Fireball: three)
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
0-8-2-7
(zero, eight, two, seven)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
9-4-3-1
(nine, four, three, one)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
9-6-4-8
(nine, six, four, eight)
02-06-08-12-13-15-29-30-31-35-36-47-49-52-54-55-59-70-72-78
(two, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight)
2-4-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
9-6-1-7
(nine, six, one, seven)
4-4-6-3
(four, four, six, three)
7-0-7-7-0
(seven, zero, seven, seven, zero)
3-2-8-2-3
(three, two, eight, two, three)
06-27-29-34-37
(six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-03-13-18-35
(one, three, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-five)
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
03-07-11-15-FREE-19-22-28-29
(three, seven, eleven, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
8-5-8-8
(eight, five, eight, eight)
9-9-7-2
(nine, nine, seven, two)
7-1-0-7
(seven, one, zero, seven)
14-17-18-19-22
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
16-19-22-25-37-49
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.73 million
9-8, Wild: 8
(nine, eight; Wild: eight)
5-9, Wild: 6
(five, nine; Wild: six)
3-0-2, Wild: 8
(three, zero, two; Wild: eight)
7-8-5, Wild: 6
(seven, eight, five; Wild: six)
9-3-5-9, Wild: 8
(nine, three, five, nine; Wild: eight)
0-8-9-1, Wild: 6
(zero, eight, nine, one; Wild: six)
7-8-8-3-7, Wild: 8
(seven, eight, eight, three, seven; Wild: eight)
2-1-0-7-2, Wild: 6
(two, one, zero, seven, two; Wild: six)
14-22-24-25-26
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000
5-2-5-0
(five, two, five, zero)
9-8-2-1
(nine, eight, two, one)
11-25-27-28-29, Extra: 26
(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Extra: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
02-11-20-22-26, Power-Up: 3
(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six; Power, Up: three)
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
2-1-2-4
(two, one, two, four)
5-1-5-6
(five, one, five, six)
7-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(seven, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, five, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-8-5-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(six, eight, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
8-3-4-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, three, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-2-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, two, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
01-02-04-07-08-12-13-18-19-21-22-23
(one, two, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-04-05-08-09-12-13-14-16-19-21-24
(three, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-06-08-09-10-14-15-17-20-21-24
(one, two, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
7-0-2-3, FIREBALL: 9
(seven, zero, two, three; FIREBALL: nine)
5-5-4-6, FIREBALL: 4
(five, five, four, six; FIREBALL: four)
1-2-2-3, FIREBALL:
(one, two, two, three; FIREBALL: zero)
5-7-2, FIREBALL: 9
(five, seven, two; FIREBALL: nine)
2-2-2, FIREBALL: 5
(two, two, two; FIREBALL: five)
4-1-6, FIREBALL: 1
(four, one, six; FIREBALL: one)
01-13-15-22-31
(one, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
0-5-0-7
(zero, five, zero, seven)
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
06-11-12-18-20-22-24-26-32-33-39-42-44-52-60-61-62-65-74-77
(six, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
02-03-07-14
(two, three, seven, fourteen)
01-07-10-13-16-18
(one, seven, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen)
0-4-8
(zero, four, eight)
5-3-7-4
(five, three, seven, four)
01-02-05-08-09-13-14-15-17-19-21
(one, two, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
05-13-19-24-27-36, Doubler: N
(five, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
01-05-07-12-23
(one, five, seven, twelve, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $314,000
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
9-2-1-9
(nine, two, one, nine)