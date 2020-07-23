Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Fantasy 5

05-27-30-32-39

(five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

The Pick

09-12-15-32-34-39

(nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Triple Twist

13-20-24-25-29-37

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $305,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-9-2-6

(zero, nine, two, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-1-4

(four, eight, one, four)

Natural State Jackpot

05-07-11-20-22

(five, seven, eleven, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

Daily 4

7-6-8-0

(seven, six, eight, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.06

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.06)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Fantasy 5

06-12-13-30-31

(six, twelve, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

SuperLotto Plus

04-08-30-33-40, Mega Ball: 17

(four, eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty; Mega Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

COLORADO

Cash 5

03-19-21-24-28

(three, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

07-14-21-23-27-37

(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Lotto Plus

08-15-20-27-29-30

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

02-05-06-31-34

(two, five, six, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Play3 Day

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

Play3 Night

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Play4 Day

9-4-6-5

(nine, four, six, five)

Play4 Night

2-3-2-8

(two, three, two, eight)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

07-11-16-22-24-32

(seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Play 3 Day

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

Play 3 Night

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

Play 4 Day

7-3-1-3

(seven, three, one, three)

Play 4 Night

7-6-6-6

(seven, six, six, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-2

(zero, two)

DC 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

DC 3 Evening

2-4-4

(two, four, four)

DC 3 Midday

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

DC 4 Evening

3-4-2-4

(three, four, two, four)

DC 4 Midday

0-1-9-3

(zero, one, nine, three)

DC 5 Evening

6-4-6-4-6

(six, four, six, four, six)

DC 5 Midday

8-8-9-8-0

(eight, eight, nine, eight, zero)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

03-18-19-23-33

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Lotto

07-11-23-24-36-38

(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Lotto XTRA

05

(five)

Pick 2 Evening

6-4

(six, four)

Pick 2 Midday

2-7

(two, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-2

(five, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-2-0

(four, six, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-4-6

(two, four, four, six)

Pick 5 Evening

2-0-9-7-4

(two, zero, nine, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-7-4-5

(five, two, seven, four, five)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

Cash 3 Night

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

8-1-8-3

(eight, one, eight, three)

Cash 4 Midday

5-9-1-8

(five, nine, one, eight)

Cash 4 Night

8-7-2-8

(eight, seven, two, eight)

Fantasy 5

02-05-14-23-28

(two, five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-9-3-1-2

(three, nine, three, one, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-3-5-0-5

(seven, three, five, zero, five)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

12-13-16-37-41

(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

Pick 3 Day

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Pick 3 Night

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

Weekly Grand

04-11-16-18-21

(four, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-03-12-24-26

(two, three, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Lucky Day Lotto

05-26-32-42-44

(five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

01-02-05-15-17

(one, two, five, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $311,001

Lotto Plus

03-05-14-30-32-43

(three, five, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three)

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-07-11-21-22-31-32-36-43-44-49-51-52-54-59-62-71-74-80, BE: 59

(four, five, seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-four, eighty; BE: fifty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

3-2-1, SB: 9

(three, two, one; SB: nine)

Daily Three-Evening

8-1-5, SB: 7

(eight, one, five; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

0-9-9-9, SB: 9

(zero, nine, nine, nine; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Evening

5-4-0-9, SB: 7

(five, four, zero, nine; SB: seven)

Quick Draw Evening

04-05-07-17-18-23-25-34-36-37-45-47-48-52-55-57-58-70-71-73, BE: 37

(four, five, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: thirty-seven)

Hoosier Lotto

03-16-21-29-37-45

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-0-9

(five, four, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-9-9

(zero, nine, nine, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

Daily Pick 3

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

Super Kansas Cash

08-11-19-24-31, Cash Ball: 19

(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

KC-3D-2S-3S-9S

(KC, 3D, 2S, 3S, 9S)

Cash Ball

10-12-14-21, Cash Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eleven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-9-0

(seven, seven, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-6-8

(six, two, six, eight)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

05-09-21-26-28

(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto

02-04-09-18-33-36

(two, four, nine, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $725,000

Pick 3

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

Pick 4

6-1-2-8

(six, one, two, eight)

MAINE

WPT

KC-QS-8D-2H-6H

(KC, QS, 8D, 2H, 6H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

2C-3D-6D-10H-4S

(2C, 3D, 6D, 10H, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

01-12-25-26-30, Bonus: 32

(one, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Bonus: thirty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-5-0

(four, eight, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-4-8

(five, three, four, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

02-08-21-22-25

(two, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Megabucks Doubler

03-06-15-39-42-46

(three, six, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Numbers Evening

1-8-6-9

(one, eight, six, nine)

Numbers Midday

3-7-6-8

(three, seven, six, eight)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

08-09-16-31-37-47

(eight, nine, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $11.4 million

Poker Lotto

JC-6C-9C-3D-8D

(JC, 6C, 9C, 3D, 8D)

Midday Daily 3

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Midday Daily 4

1-0-3-0

(one, zero, three, zero)

Daily 3

4-0-4

(four, zero, four)

Daily 4

3-3-1-9

(three, three, one, nine)

Fantasy 5

06-12-17-36-38

(six, twelve, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno

03-05-06-12-14-23-25-27-29-32-33-38-48-49-50-52-58-65-67-72-76-77

(three, five, six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

Gopher 5

05-10-33-34-41

(five, ten, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Northstar Cash

06-11-20-27-29

(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

05-10-11-24-36-42

(five, ten, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-4-7-8

(six, four, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-2-1-9

(seven, two, one, nine)

Show Me Cash

01-03-09-20-33

(one, three, nine, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $251,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

07-10-22-25, Bonus: 7

(seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-five; Bonus: seven)

Montana Cash

03-05-10-17-25

(three, five, ten, seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 8, Year: 54

(Month: one; Day: eight; Year: fifty-four)

Pick 3

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

Pick 5

08-15-32-34-37

(eight, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

Pick 3

5-5-9, Fireball: 6

(five, five, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

1-2-5-8, Fireball: 6

(one, two, five, eight; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

10-27-31-36-44, Xtra: 4

(ten, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-four; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Midday Pick 3

7-1-4, Fireball: 9

(seven, one, four; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

6-6-5-6, Fireball: 9

(six, six, five, six; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-2-6-1

(four, two, six, one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-5-0

(five, three, five, zero)

Roadrunner Cash

06-10-13-18-29

(six, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $47,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

Win 4 Midday

4-8-9-0

(four, eight, nine, zero)

Numbers Evening

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Win 4 Evening

0-1-8-7

(zero, one, eight, seven)

Take 5

03-09-12-15-32

(three, nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two)

Pick 10

01-10-11-26-29-32-37-38-40-53-54-57-59-62-72-73-74-75-76-80

(one, ten, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

Lotto

06-15-51-54-55-59, Bonus: 39

(six, fifteen, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

03-11-15-20-29

(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick 3 Day

7-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 4 Day

7-0-1-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, zero, one, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, six, one, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

01-02-13-25-35-42, Kicker: 9-9-9-9-2-7

(one, two, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two; Kicker: nine, nine, nine, nine, two, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-0

(three, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-5-0

(six, six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-0-2

(zero, zero, zero, two)

Pick 5 Evening

8-4-6-6-2

(eight, four, six, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-6-8-2

(one, eight, six, eight, two)

Rolling Cash 5

02-15-18-25-28

(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-14-15-23-32

(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Pick 3

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-05-10-15-FREE-19-24-25-30

(two, five, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $15,000

Megabucks

01-13-17-29-30-33

(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

Pick 4 10PM

2-9-0-3

(two, nine, zero, three)

Pick 4 1PM

3-9-2-3

(three, nine, two, three)

Pick 4 4PM

0-1-8-1

(zero, one, eight, one)

Pick 4 7PM

7-7-0-5

(seven, seven, zero, five)

Win for Life

15-19-43-59

(fifteen, nineteen, forty-three, fifty-nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

12-13-18-22-32

(twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $810,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-07-08-16-27-34

(three, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

Pick 2 Day

1-9, Wild:

(one, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

3-4, Wild:

(three, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8, Wild:

(nine, three, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-3, Wild:

(one, seven, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-2-6, Wild:

(three, nine, two, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-3-3, Wild:

(five, zero, three, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

1-6-8-8-7, Wild:

(one, six, eight, eight, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-9-7-3, Wild:

(four, one, nine, seven, three; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

03-19-22-28-29

(three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-3-7-9

(eight, three, seven, nine)

Numbers Midday

1-0-6-6

(one, zero, six, six)

Wild Money

05-10-17-20-30, Extra: 7

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty, thirty; Extra: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-11-18-32-33, Power-Up: 2

(one, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-4-8

(four, zero, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-6-2

(zero, one, six, two)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

07-22-26-32-33

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-3-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, three, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, seven, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Tennessee Cash

01-04-16-19-24, Bonus: 3

(one, four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $460,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-18-21-24

(one, four, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-06-07-08-11-12-17-20-21-24

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

06-07-08-09-10-11-14-17-21-22-23-24

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-21-22-24

(two, three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 5

01-02-13-24-33

(one, two, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

0-6-1-0, FIREBALL: 4

(zero, six, one, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

7-5-7-3, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, five, seven, three; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

9-4-3-5, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, four, three, five; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Night

5-6-1-4, FIREBALL: 6

(five, six, one, four; FIREBALL: six)

Lotto

12-18-32-39-47-52

(twelve, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $27.25 million

Pick 3 Day

4-0-1, FIREBALL: 5

(four, zero, one; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-8, FIREBALL: 2

(three, two, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

4-7-9, FIREBALL: 6

(four, seven, nine; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Night

0-0-7, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, zero, seven; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

01-09-11-18-24-33, Bonus: 23

(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-three)

Cash 5 Day

04-09-16-27-33

(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

04-07-12-13-30

(four, seven, twelve, thirteen, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 3 Night

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-2-0

(zero, zero, two, zero)

Pick 4 Night

7-8-1-6

(seven, eight, one, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

Hit 5

11-26-32-33-38

(eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

08-09-14-21-22-28-30-33-41-43-44-46-47-49-56-62-63-69-71-76

(eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six)

Lotto

16-20-27-30-35-39

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Match 4

03-09-14-20

(three, nine, fourteen, twenty)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3