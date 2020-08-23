Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

Fantasy 5

08-20-31-33-36

(eight, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Triple Twist

05-07-09-19-26-28

(five, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

Cash 4 Evening

4-6-6-0

(four, six, six, zero)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Daily 3 Midday

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

Daily 4

8-5-9-7

(eight, five, nine, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.86

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.86)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

Fantasy 5

04-07-15-28-31

(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-10-11-26-28

(four, ten, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

01-25-27-28-32

(one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Play3 Day

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Play3 Night

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

Play4 Day

1-4-9-4

(one, four, nine, four)

Play4 Night

8-3-7-1

(eight, three, seven, one)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Night

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Play 4 Night

2-2-9-2

(two, two, nine, two)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-5

(five, five)

DC 2 Midday

7-0

(seven, zero)

DC 3 Evening

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

DC 3 Midday

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

DC 4 Evening

8-0-0-2

(eight, zero, zero, two)

DC 4 Midday

9-4-1-9

(nine, four, one, nine)

DC 5 Evening

6-5-1-8-3

(six, five, one, eight, three)

DC 5 Midday

9-2-9-3-1

(nine, two, nine, three, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-9

(two, nine)

Pick 2 Midday

5-3

(five, three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-6-8

(one, eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-9-3

(two, six, nine, three)

Pick 5 Evening

2-7-3-0-1

(two, seven, three, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-0-6-6

(six, eight, zero, six, six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

Cash 3 Midday

5-9-0

(five, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

7-8-5-7

(seven, eight, five, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

1-3-8-8

(one, three, eight, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-8-0-0-9

(three, eight, zero, zero, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-8-4-7-7

(one, eight, four, seven, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Pick 3 Night

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-09-10-25-28

(two, nine, ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Lucky Day Lotto

02-04-05-42-45

(two, four, five, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-10-13-18-20-25-32-40-46-47-56-57-60-61-62-71-73-77-79, BE: 62

(four, five, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

1-3-8, SB: 2

(one, three, eight; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

2-5-4-7, SB: 2

(two, five, four, seven; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-4-7

(two, five, four, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

Daily Pick 3

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-1

(nine, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-3-7

(six, zero, three, seven)

MAINE

WPT

JC-KS-6C-9D-10H

(JC, KS, 6C, 9D, 10H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AD-JS-2C-5S-6S

(AD, JS, 2C, 5S, 6S)

Bonus Match 5

01-31-33-38-39, Bonus: 19

(one, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-4

(six, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-7-4-0

(eight, seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-3-7

(nine, zero, three, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

05-06-09-11-33

(five, six, nine, eleven, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

0-1-6-2

(zero, one, six, two)

Numbers Midday

9-6-8-5

(nine, six, eight, five)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KD-5C-8C-9H-5S

(KD, 5C, 8C, 9H, 5S)

Midday Daily 3

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Midday Daily 4

3-7-4-7

(three, seven, four, seven)

Daily 3

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

Daily 4

9-9-4-5

(nine, nine, four, five)

Fantasy 5

02-03-07-13-39

(two, three, seven, thirteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-04-23-27-30-31-35-41-45-46-48-49-51-52-54-60-64-69-75-76-78-80

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Northstar Cash

02-03-07-08-27

(two, three, seven, eight, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-5-7

(four, four, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-9-0

(four, zero, nine, zero)

Show Me Cash

03-12-20-27-37

(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $96,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

09-10-22-23, Bonus: 1

(nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: one)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 22, Year: 55

(Month: five; Day: twenty-two; Year: fifty-five)

Pick 3

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Pick 5

19-23-24-26-35

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five)

NEW JERSEY

Cash 5

13-37-39-41-43, Xtra: 3

(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Midday Pick 3

3-6-7, Fireball: 5

(three, six, seven; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

0-5-6-1, Fireball: 5

(zero, five, six, one; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Day

6-4-0-0

(six, four, zero, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Win 4 Midday

5-4-2-0

(five, four, two, zero)

Numbers Evening

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

Win 4 Evening

4-3-9-9

(four, three, nine, nine)

Pick 10

02-05-08-12-15-16-17-18-19-20-22-27-37-54-56-61-66-67-72-77

(two, five, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-1-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, one, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-4-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, six, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-9-7

(one, six, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-6-0

(nine, zero, six, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

4-8-2-5-4

(four, eight, two, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-8-5-3-2

(five, eight, five, three, two)

Rolling Cash 5

11-17-26-28-39

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $323,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

13-19-21-24-29

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-11-15-FREE-20-23-27-29

(four, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $47,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-6-3-8

(two, six, three, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

3-1-4-0

(three, one, four, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

1-7-3-7

(one, seven, three, seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-17-35-36-43

(two, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-13-16-18-34-41

(four, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.89 million

Pick 2 Day

5-8, Wild: 2

(five, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

8-4, Wild: 1

(eight, four; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-6, Wild: 2

(two, five, six; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-2, Wild: 1

(seven, zero, two; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-8-5-1, Wild: 2

(nine, eight, five, one; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-4-4, Wild: 1

(five, four, four, four; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-8-7-9, Wild: 2

(three, two, eight, seven, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

2-7-5-7-8, Wild: 1

(two, seven, five, seven, eight; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

04-07-10-15-30

(four, seven, ten, fifteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-3-3-3

(eight, three, three, three)

Numbers Midday

4-9-6-4

(four, nine, six, four)

Wild Money

05-10-24-26-37, Extra: 28

(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-07-15-20-21, Power-Up: 10

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-0-1-6

(eight, zero, one, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-7-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-9-0-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, nine, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-03-07-14-30

(two, three, seven, fourteen, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

3-7-5

(three, seven, five)

Pick 4 Day

8-7-7-6

(eight, seven, seven, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-07-10-12-13-14-18-21-22

(one, two, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-06-08-09-12-17-18-19-20

(one, three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-4-8

(zero, seven, four, eight)

SuperCash

06-12-22-29-30-31, Doubler: N

(six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-02-05-21-31

(one, two, five, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Daily Pick 4

0-7-6-7

(zero, seven, six, seven)