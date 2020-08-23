Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
08-20-31-33-36
(eight, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
05-07-09-19-26-28
(five, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
4-6-6-0
(four, six, six, zero)
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
8-5-9-7
(eight, five, nine, seven)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.86
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.86)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
04-07-15-28-31
(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
04-10-11-26-28
(four, ten, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
01-25-27-28-32
(one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
1-3-3
(one, three, three)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
1-4-9-4
(one, four, nine, four)
8-3-7-1
(eight, three, seven, one)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
2-2-9-2
(two, two, nine, two)
5-5
(five, five)
7-0
(seven, zero)
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
8-0-0-2
(eight, zero, zero, two)
9-4-1-9
(nine, four, one, nine)
6-5-1-8-3
(six, five, one, eight, three)
9-2-9-3-1
(nine, two, nine, three, one)
2-9
(two, nine)
5-3
(five, three)
7-7-1
(seven, seven, one)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
1-8-6-8
(one, eight, six, eight)
2-6-9-3
(two, six, nine, three)
2-7-3-0-1
(two, seven, three, zero, one)
6-8-0-6-6
(six, eight, zero, six, six)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
5-9-0
(five, nine, zero)
7-8-5-7
(seven, eight, five, seven)
1-3-8-8
(one, three, eight, eight)
3-8-0-0-9
(three, eight, zero, zero, nine)
1-8-4-7-7
(one, eight, four, seven, seven)
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
02-09-10-25-28
(two, nine, ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
02-04-05-42-45
(two, four, five, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-05-10-13-18-20-25-32-40-46-47-56-57-60-61-62-71-73-77-79, BE: 62
(four, five, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-two)
1-3-8, SB: 2
(one, three, eight; SB: two)
2-5-4-7, SB: 2
(two, five, four, seven; SB: two)
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
2-5-4-7
(two, five, four, seven)
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
6-0-3-7
(six, zero, three, seven)
JC-KS-6C-9D-10H
(JC, KS, 6C, 9D, 10H)
AD-JS-2C-5S-6S
(AD, JS, 2C, 5S, 6S)
01-31-33-38-39, Bonus: 19
(one, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: nineteen)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
8-7-4-0
(eight, seven, four, zero)
9-0-3-7
(nine, zero, three, seven)
05-06-09-11-33
(five, six, nine, eleven, thirty-three)
0-1-6-2
(zero, one, six, two)
9-6-8-5
(nine, six, eight, five)
KD-5C-8C-9H-5S
(KD, 5C, 8C, 9H, 5S)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
3-7-4-7
(three, seven, four, seven)
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
9-9-4-5
(nine, nine, four, five)
02-03-07-13-39
(two, three, seven, thirteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
03-04-23-27-30-31-35-41-45-46-48-49-51-52-54-60-64-69-75-76-78-80
(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
02-03-07-08-27
(two, three, seven, eight, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
4-4-5-7
(four, four, five, seven)
4-0-9-0
(four, zero, nine, zero)
03-12-20-27-37
(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
09-10-22-23, Bonus: 1
(nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: one)
Month: 5, Day: 22, Year: 55
(Month: five; Day: twenty-two; Year: fifty-five)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
19-23-24-26-35
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five)
13-37-39-41-43, Xtra: 3
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Xtra: three)
3-6-7, Fireball: 5
(three, six, seven; Fireball: five)
0-5-6-1, Fireball: 5
(zero, five, six, one; Fireball: five)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
6-4-0-0
(six, four, zero, zero)
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
5-4-2-0
(five, four, two, zero)
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
4-3-9-9
(four, three, nine, nine)
02-05-08-12-15-16-17-18-19-20-22-27-37-54-56-61-66-67-72-77
(two, five, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
6-1-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(six, one, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-6-4-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, six, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
1-6-9-7
(one, six, nine, seven)
9-0-6-0
(nine, zero, six, zero)
4-8-2-5-4
(four, eight, two, five, four)
5-8-5-3-2
(five, eight, five, three, two)
11-17-26-28-39
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $323,000
13-19-21-24-29
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
04-05-11-15-FREE-20-23-27-29
(four, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
2-6-3-8
(two, six, three, eight)
3-1-4-0
(three, one, four, zero)
1-7-3-7
(one, seven, three, seven)
02-17-35-36-43
(two, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
04-13-16-18-34-41
(four, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.89 million
5-8, Wild: 2
(five, eight; Wild: two)
8-4, Wild: 1
(eight, four; Wild: one)
2-5-6, Wild: 2
(two, five, six; Wild: two)
7-0-2, Wild: 1
(seven, zero, two; Wild: one)
9-8-5-1, Wild: 2
(nine, eight, five, one; Wild: two)
5-4-4-4, Wild: 1
(five, four, four, four; Wild: one)
3-2-8-7-9, Wild: 2
(three, two, eight, seven, nine; Wild: two)
2-7-5-7-8, Wild: 1
(two, seven, five, seven, eight; Wild: one)
04-07-10-15-30
(four, seven, ten, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-3-3-3
(eight, three, three, three)
4-9-6-4
(four, nine, six, four)
05-10-24-26-37, Extra: 28
(five, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
02-07-15-20-21, Power-Up: 10
(two, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one; Power, Up: ten)
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
8-0-1-6
(eight, zero, one, six)
4-7-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-9-0-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, nine, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
02-03-07-14-30
(two, three, seven, fourteen, thirty)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
8-7-7-6
(eight, seven, seven, six)
01-02-04-07-10-12-13-14-18-21-22
(one, two, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-04-06-08-09-12-17-18-19-20
(one, three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
0-7-4-8
(zero, seven, four, eight)
06-12-22-29-30-31, Doubler: N
(six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
01-02-05-21-31
(one, two, five, twenty-one, thirty-one)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
0-7-6-7
(zero, seven, six, seven)