Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Fantasy 5

05-07-11-12-30

(five, seven, eleven, twelve, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Triple Twist

10-19-21-23-24-25

(ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $428,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Cash 3 Midday

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

2-1-0-1

(two, one, zero, one)

Cash 4 Midday

7-3-0-1

(seven, three, zero, one)

Natural State Jackpot

02-26-27-36-38

(two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Daily 4

4-4-8-7

(four, four, eight, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.58

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.58)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Fantasy 5

08-21-25-27-32

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

06-12-23-30-32

(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

Play4 Day

0-7-9-4

(zero, seven, nine, four)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

04-06-14-21-30-31

(four, six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $96,000

Play 3 Day

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

Play 3 Night

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Play 4 Day

1-1-0-5

(one, one, zero, five)

Play 4 Night

3-0-5-0

(three, zero, five, zero)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-6

(five, six)

DC 2 Midday

3-7

(three, seven)

DC 3 Evening

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

DC 3 Midday

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

DC 4 Evening

4-7-1-3

(four, seven, one, three)

DC 4 Midday

9-2-7-8

(nine, two, seven, eight)

DC 5 Evening

3-6-1-7-1

(three, six, one, seven, one)

DC 5 Midday

5-6-9-9-0

(five, six, nine, nine, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-2

(four, two)

Pick 2 Midday

4-9

(four, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-6-4

(six, eight, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-6-8

(eight, seven, six, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

9-8-6-7-4

(nine, eight, six, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-4-5-6-8

(eight, four, five, six, eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

Cash 4 Evening

2-2-4-5

(two, two, four, five)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-9-5

(six, four, nine, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-1-2-2-1

(seven, one, two, two, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-4-4-3-9

(nine, four, four, three, nine)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Pick 3 Night

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

11-17-21-31-39-51, Extra Shot: 3

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: three)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-19-25-29-43

(four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

Lucky Day Lotto

20-27-39-40-45

(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

11-16-21-22-24-26-29-30-37-38-39-42-45-47-48-59-60-62-67-70, BE: 29

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy; BE: twenty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

0-4-3, SB:

(zero, four, three; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

0-3-7-5, SB:

(zero, three, seven, five; SB: zero)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-7-5

(zero, three, seven, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Daily Pick 3

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

Super Kansas Cash

04-06-08-21-32, Cash Ball: 22

(four, six, eight, twenty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-4-7

(zero, six, four, seven)

MAINE

WPT

KD-AD-JH-3C-7D

(KD, AD, JH, 3C, 7D)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

5C-7C-8C-9D-8H

(5C, 7C, 8C, 9D, 8H)

Bonus Match 5

06-08-18-25-38, Bonus: 12

(six, eight, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Bonus: twelve)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-4-7

(five, zero, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-4-9

(four, one, four, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-07-10-20-33

(four, seven, ten, twenty, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

3-1-7-1

(three, one, seven, one)

Numbers Midday

2-7-5-3

(two, seven, five, three)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KH-JS-4C-9C-2H

(KH, JS, 4C, 9C, 2H)

Midday Daily 3

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

Midday Daily 4

3-9-2-1

(three, nine, two, one)

Daily 3

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

Daily 4

8-9-6-8

(eight, nine, six, eight)

Fantasy 5

03-04-11-29-30

(three, four, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno

03-06-08-11-16-21-25-27-32-42-45-46-47-48-51-57-58-62-69-70-74-78

(three, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Gopher 5

01-07-17-26-38

(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million

Northstar Cash

16-19-23-25-31

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-4-0-9

(six, four, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-4-2

(seven, five, four, two)

Show Me Cash

08-13-15-25-26

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-15-19-28, Bonus: 16

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 21, Year: 61

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-one; Year: sixty-one)

Pick 3

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

NEW JERSEY

Pick 3

3-2-9, Fireball: 9

(three, two, nine; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4

7-4-1-9, Fireball: 9

(seven, four, one, nine; Fireball: nine)

Cash 5

08-09-25-32-43, Xtra: 3

(eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-three; Xtra: three)

Pick 6

01-07-35-36-43-49, Xtra: 4

(one, seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-nine; Xtra: four)

Midday Pick 3

7-6-3, Fireball:

(seven, six, three; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

7-3-5-9, Fireball:

(seven, three, five, nine; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-7-6

(six, seven, seven, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

Win 4 Midday

7-1-7-5

(seven, one, seven, five)

Numbers Evening

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Win 4 Evening

2-6-9-4

(two, six, nine, four)

Pick 10

01-12-18-24-29-33-36-39-46-47-48-50-51-56-60-65-69-72-73-79

(one, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: three)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, six, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

04-13-20-27-38-40, Kicker: 2-0-9-5-1-0

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty; Kicker: two, zero, nine, five, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-0-4

(two, two, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-1-3

(five, five, one, three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-0-2-6-9

(zero, zero, two, six, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-0-8-0

(five, zero, zero, eight, zero)

Rolling Cash 5

02-05-16-17-21

(two, five, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-04-06-23-28

(two, four, six, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Pick 3

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-07-10-14-FREE-18-23-28-29

(three, seven, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Megabucks

05-23-28-32-38-46

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Pick 4 1PM

3-7-0-4

(three, seven, zero, four)

Pick 4 4PM

2-5-3-4

(two, five, three, four)

Pick 4 7PM

8-8-9-8

(eight, eight, nine, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-15-16-26-43

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-22-28-30-34-47

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Pick 2 Day

3-0, Wild: 8

(three, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

2-9, Wild: 3

(two, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-9, Wild: 8

(one, zero, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-9, Wild: 3

(nine, two, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-0-3, Wild: 8

(six, seven, zero, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-8-5, Wild: 3

(six, three, eight, five; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

0-6-9-7-3, Wild: 8

(zero, six, nine, seven, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-9-5-7, Wild: 3

(six, three, nine, five, seven; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

11-16-19-23-28

(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-7-1-1

(zero, seven, one, one)

Numbers Midday

9-1-1-9

(nine, one, one, nine)

Wild Money

11-12-16-19-28, Extra: 27

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Extra: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-10-17-23-27, Power-Up: 3

(nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-0

(eight, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-4-5

(five, zero, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-6

(eight, seven, zero, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(four, zero, one; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 3 Midday

6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

1-1-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, one, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-8-2, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, seven, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Morning

2-5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-08-09-14-15-16-17-19-20-21

(two, three, four, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

04-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-17-20-22-23

(four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-08-09-13-14-16-17-18-20-24

(one, two, three, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-9-2-1, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, nine, two, one; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

2-6-5-1, FIREBALL: 7

(two, six, five, one; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

9-2-7-7, FIREBALL:

(nine, two, seven, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

8-2-9, FIREBALL: 4

(eight, two, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-1, FIREBALL: 9

(nine, four, one; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

9-9-8, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, nine, eight; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-17-20-26-32

(two, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-1

(two, zero, one)

Pick 4 Day

9-7-7-1

(nine, seven, seven, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

07-11-16-18-21-24

(seven, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 3

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Daily 4

0-3-5-5

(zero, three, five, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-07-10-12-16-17-18-19

(one, two, three, four, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-06-07-09-14-15-17-19-22

(one, two, four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-6-6

(eight, zero, six, six)

SuperCash

03-19-22-27-29-39, Doubler: Y

(three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

02-03-10-19-28

(two, three, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Daily Pick 3

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Daily Pick 4

8-5-4-1

(eight, five, four, one)