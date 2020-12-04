Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Fantasy 5

08-09-28-31-41

(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Triple Twist

03-04-14-19-21-26

(three, four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.27 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

Cash 3 Midday

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

Cash 4 Evening

0-8-3-5

(zero, eight, three, five)

Cash 4 Midday

4-6-6-6

(four, six, six, six)

Natural State Jackpot

01-13-21-24-34

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

Daily 3 Midday

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Daily 4

4-4-7-6

(four, four, seven, six)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:43.51

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 43.51)

Fantasy 5

04-09-11-24-25

(four, nine, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)

COLORADO

Cash 5

03-11-20-23-26

(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

Play4 Day

1-3-3-8

(one, three, three, eight)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

Play 3 Night

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Play 4 Day

1-2-3-6

(one, two, three, six)

Play 4 Night

1-5-1-5

(one, five, one, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-0

(one, zero)

DC 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

DC 3 Evening

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

DC 3 Midday

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

DC 4 Evening

1-7-2-7

(one, seven, two, seven)

DC 4 Midday

2-8-5-1

(two, eight, five, one)

DC 5 Evening

3-9-9-4-6

(three, nine, nine, four, six)

DC 5 Midday

3-8-6-0-7

(three, eight, six, zero, seven)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-1

(four, one)

Pick 2 Midday

1-3

(one, three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-4-3

(eight, nine, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-3-1

(two, nine, three, one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-8-6-7-0

(six, eight, six, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-7-8-8

(nine, zero, seven, eight, eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

Cash 3 Midday

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

0-5-4-5

(zero, five, four, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-9-7

(eight, seven, nine, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-9-0-7-2

(six, nine, zero, seven, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-4-2-4-4

(five, four, two, four, four)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-06-08-18-38

(five, six, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-04-13-14-15-17-18-20-21-23-26-43-44-46-52-70-72-77-79, BE: 77

(one, three, four, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

7-4-5, SB: 4

(seven, four, five; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

7-1-4-8, SB: 4

(seven, one, four, eight; SB: four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-4-8

(seven, one, four, eight)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Daily Pick 3

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-9-4

(one, five, nine, four)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

5D-7D-3H-8H-6S

(5D, 7D, 3H, 8H, 6S)

Bonus Match 5

01-02-14-21-30, Bonus: 38

(one, two, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty; Bonus: thirty-eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-4-9

(five, two, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-3-1

(six, one, three, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

03-08-22-28-35

(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Numbers Evening

9-3-9-7

(nine, three, nine, seven)

Numbers Midday

5-3-9-0

(five, three, nine, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QD-10D-7H-10H-9S

(QD, 10D, 7H, 10H, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Midday Daily 4

1-8-6-7

(one, eight, six, seven)

Daily 3

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Daily 4

7-6-0-4

(seven, six, zero, four)

Fantasy 5

02-08-11-16-26

(two, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

Keno

04-08-13-16-22-27-31-33-35-38-44-46-50-52-55-56-58-63-70-72-74-77

(four, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

Northstar Cash

03-12-18-20-22

(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-1

(nine, seven, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-8-0

(four, five, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-2-8

(three, nine, two, eight)

Show Me Cash

08-11-30-32-38

(eight, eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $248,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-21-23-26, Bonus: 15

(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: fifteen)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

3-4-5, Fireball: 2

(three, four, five; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

9-3-1-5, Fireball: 2

(nine, three, one, five; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-1-0

(eight, one, one, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

Win 4 Midday

9-8-0-5

(nine, eight, zero, five)

Pick 10

01-03-06-08-19-21-32-38-45-48-53-54-60-64-65-70-72-75-79-80

(one, three, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, one, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-0-4-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, zero, four, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-8-2

(eight, nine, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-9-8

(zero, four, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-4-3-4

(four, one, four, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-4-0-2

(six, four, four, zero, two)

Rolling Cash 5

06-07-20-33-35

(six, seven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

04-09-24-30-32

(four, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)

Pick 3

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-09-14-20-22-28-31

(three, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-7-8-2

(nine, seven, eight, two)

Pick 4 4PM

4-7-6-5

(four, seven, six, five)

Pick 4 7PM

5-7-6-6

(five, seven, six, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-14-17-22-25

(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

11-21-29-30-38-49

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.16 million

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 4

(four, six; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

5-8, Wild: 3

(five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-1, Wild: 4

(three, nine, one; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-0, Wild: 3

(three, three, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-6-7, Wild: 4

(two, seven, six, seven; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-1-6, Wild: 3

(zero, four, one, six; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

7-6-1-8-0, Wild: 4

(seven, six, one, eight, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

0-9-1-2-4, Wild: 3

(zero, nine, one, two, four; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

04-09-14-17-24

(four, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-3-4-2

(two, three, four, two)

Numbers Midday

1-6-8-9

(one, six, eight, nine)

Wild Money

06-07-20-23-30, Extra: 3

(six, seven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty; Extra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-05-06-15-35, Power-Up: 2

(one, five, six, fifteen, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-9-7

(zero, seven, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-4-2

(four, four, four, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

4-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

7-4-5-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, four, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-0-4-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, zero, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-08-12-13-15-16-18-20-21-22-23

(one, two, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-17-20-21-22

(two, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-17-22

(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

1-3-9-0, FIREBALL: 2

(one, three, nine, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

2-2-5-7, FIREBALL: 5

(two, two, five, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

1-6-3-8, FIREBALL:

(one, six, three, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-2-0, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, two, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-0, FIREBALL: 4

(two, one, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-7, FIREBALL: 7

(four, zero, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-6-8

(six, seven, six, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-06-15-17-19

(one, two, six, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Daily 3

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

Daily 4

3-0-5-9

(three, zero, five, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

04-05-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-21-22

(four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-2-7

(zero, six, two, seven)