Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Pick 3

0-7-0

(zero, seven, zero)

Fantasy 5

08-15-26-29-41

(eight, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Triple Twist

01-03-16-31-34-39

(one, three, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

6-7-9-7

(six, seven, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

4-3-2-2

(four, three, two, two)

Natural State Jackpot

03-10-24-28-30

(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

Daily 3 Midday

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

Daily 4

2-6-8-5

(two, six, eight, five)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:42.06

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 42.06)

Fantasy 5

06-11-17-23-24

(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-06-20-23-30

(five, six, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Play4 Day

6-2-6-1

(six, two, six, one)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Play 3 Night

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Play 4 Day

5-0-9-0

(five, zero, nine, zero)

Play 4 Night

7-8-5-4

(seven, eight, five, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-4

(one, four)

DC 2 Midday

6-2

(six, two)

DC 3 Evening

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

DC 3 Midday

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

DC 4 Evening

3-9-8-1

(three, nine, eight, one)

DC 4 Midday

4-7-1-4

(four, seven, one, four)

DC 5 Evening

8-5-6-6-5

(eight, five, six, six, five)

DC 5 Midday

4-3-4-6-6

(four, three, four, six, six)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

8-8

(eight, eight)

Pick 2 Midday

9-1

(nine, one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-0-3

(two, seven, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-4-8

(one, six, four, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

6-7-8-6-0

(six, seven, eight, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-5-9-3-8

(two, five, nine, three, eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-1-8

(three, one, one, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-3-0

(seven, one, three, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-7-8-5-6

(zero, seven, eight, five, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-2-6-4-8

(five, two, six, four, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

21-24-32-42-43

(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-09-14-16-20-22-23-28-30-33-34-41-47-52-55-60-64-70-74-79, BE: 14

(four, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-nine; BE: fourteen)

Daily Three-Midday

4-9-6, SB:

(four, nine, six; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

9-8-0-1, SB:

(nine, eight, zero, one; SB: zero)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-0-1

(nine, eight, zero, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

Daily Pick 3

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-1-6

(seven, nine, one, six)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KC-AC-JH-8H-10H

(KC, AC, JH, 8H, 10H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

3C-10C-2H-4S-6S

(3C, 10C, 2H, 4S, 6S)

Bonus Match 5

06-20-32-33-38, Bonus: 39

(six, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-4-7-7

(three, four, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-6-4

(one, one, six, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

12-17-19-26-28

(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Numbers Evening

3-3-0-1

(three, three, zero, one)

Numbers Midday

5-6-4-8

(five, six, four, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JH-QH-3H-5H-2S

(JH, QH, 3H, 5H, 2S)

Midday Daily 3

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Midday Daily 4

7-3-7-5

(seven, three, seven, five)

Daily 3

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

Daily 4

9-7-8-9

(nine, seven, eight, nine)

Fantasy 5

04-06-08-11-25

(four, six, eight, eleven, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Keno

01-03-17-28-31-41-42-43-44-45-46-51-53-58-60-62-64-65-69-71-75-77

(one, three, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Northstar Cash

07-13-20-23-27

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-8-2

(five, three, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-1-5

(one, nine, one, five)

Show Me Cash

05-20-22-35-38

(five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-06-13-26, Bonus: 11

(four, six, thirteen, twenty-six; Bonus: eleven)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

8-1-7, Fireball: 1

(eight, one, seven; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

7-4-8-3, Fireball: 1

(seven, four, eight, three; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Day

7-8-1-3

(seven, eight, one, three)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Win 4 Midday

5-6-1-9

(five, six, one, nine)

Pick 10

02-04-10-25-26-27-30-32-33-35-36-40-60-61-63-65-68-70-71-80

(two, four, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-0-2

(one, zero, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-5-5

(one, five, five, five)

Pick 5 Evening

7-4-1-7-1

(seven, four, one, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-1-5-4-3

(three, one, five, four, three)

Rolling Cash 5

14-17-22-31-38

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $235,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

05-07-13-17-31

(five, seven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

Pick 3

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-08-09-13-20-21-27-29

(one, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-1-5-4

(three, one, five, four)

Pick 4 4PM

5-1-4-9

(five, one, four, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

1-0-9-5

(one, zero, nine, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

12-24-40-42-43

(twelve, twenty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-04-14-17-44-47

(three, four, fourteen, seventeen, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.06 million

Pick 2 Day

8-8, Wild:

(eight, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

2-5, Wild: 2

(two, five; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-7, Wild:

(zero, seven, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-2, Wild: 2

(seven, one, two; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

7-2-4-1, Wild:

(seven, two, four, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-3-4, Wild: 2

(five, nine, three, four; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

7-3-3-0-8, Wild:

(seven, three, three, zero, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

5-2-8-6-7, Wild: 2

(five, two, eight, six, seven; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

02-04-13-18-19

(two, four, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-3-8-0

(five, three, eight, zero)

Numbers Midday

8-9-1-2

(eight, nine, one, two)

Wild Money

17-18-32-34-37, Extra: 20

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Extra: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

07-12-32-34-37, Power-Up: 2

(seven, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-2-6

(six, eight, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-9-5

(six, six, nine, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

9-1-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(nine, one, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Evening

9-8-1-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, eight, one, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

5-6-7-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, six, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-09-10-11-13-16-17-21-22

(one, two, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-05-07-10-11-14-17-18-19-23-24

(two, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

07-08-10-12-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-24

(seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-5-2-6, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, five, two, six; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

4-0-9-7, FIREBALL: 1

(four, zero, nine, seven; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

8-8-9-1, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, eight, nine, one; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

3-2-4, FIREBALL: 8

(three, two, four; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-1, FIREBALL: 8

(five, two, one; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

4-7-5, FIREBALL: 5

(four, seven, five; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

Pick 4 Day

3-6-7-3

(three, six, seven, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-05-14-15-23-24

(four, five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 3

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

Daily 4

5-1-3-3

(five, one, three, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-07-09-11-14-15-16-17-22

(one, two, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-5-4

(nine, six, five, four)