Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Fantasy 5

09-10-29-37-40

(nine, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

The Pick

01-08-09-16-20-30

(one, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Triple Twist

03-13-30-31-34-35

(three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Cash 3 Midday

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Cash 4 Evening

1-7-6-4

(one, seven, six, four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-0-1

(nine, one, zero, one)

Natural State Jackpot

03-08-15-20-26

(three, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

Daily 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Daily 4

5-3-1-8

(five, three, one, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.75

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.75)

Fantasy 5

05-07-23-28-36

(five, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

Play4 Day

4-0-2-9

(four, zero, two, nine)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

04-07-15-22-24-35

(four, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $147,000

Play 3 Day

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Play 3 Night

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Play 4 Day

3-6-7-4

(three, six, seven, four)

Play 4 Night

1-0-8-9

(one, zero, eight, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-8

(nine, eight)

DC 2 Midday

1-1

(one, one)

DC 3 Evening

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

DC 3 Midday

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

DC 4 Evening

1-5-1-0

(one, five, one, zero)

DC 4 Midday

6-3-9-9

(six, three, nine, nine)

DC 5 Evening

2-3-8-7-0

(two, three, eight, seven, zero)

DC 5 Midday

8-6-0-7-3

(eight, six, zero, seven, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-1

(nine, one)

Pick 2 Midday

2-9

(two, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-7-7

(six, zero, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-5-7

(six, eight, five, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

1-0-7-4-0

(one, zero, seven, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-0-8-5

(two, six, zero, eight, five)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-4

(zero, six, four)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-4-0

(seven, five, four, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-6-3

(nine, one, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-3-9-0-3

(three, three, nine, zero, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-9-4-5-3

(seven, nine, four, five, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-14-33-40-45

(five, fourteen, thirty-three, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

08-15-16-17-20-30-37-41-42-43-52-54-62-63-66-67-68-76-79-80, BE: 62

(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

1-4-7, SB: 9

(one, four, seven; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

5-1-2-4, SB: 9

(five, one, two, four; SB: nine)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-2-4

(five, one, two, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-3

(six, five, three)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-2-0

(zero, nine, two, zero)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

9C-3D-9D-6S-9S

(9C, 3D, 9D, 6S, 9S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-JD-QH-5C-4S

(KC, JD, QH, 5C, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

05-06-11-13-15, Bonus: 36

(five, six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen; Bonus: thirty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-5-0

(four, seven, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-1-4

(three, seven, one, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

20-23-28-33-34

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

0-6-8-4

(zero, six, eight, four)

Numbers Midday

3-5-3-2

(three, five, three, two)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

07-21-22-28-37-38

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

Poker Lotto

KS-9C-5D-9D-3S

(KS, 9C, 5D, 9D, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

Midday Daily 4

0-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four)

Daily 3

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Daily 4

3-4-8-7

(three, four, eight, seven)

Fantasy 5

01-03-04-33-38

(one, three, four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $495,000

Keno

08-10-12-15-18-19-20-31-35-36-44-49-51-58-59-61-63-64-66-67-68-75

(eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

Gopher 5

01-16-44-45-47

(one, sixteen, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Northstar Cash

10-11-12-14-27

(ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

03-09-26-27-35-42

(three, nine, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-5-7

(one, eight, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-9-5

(six, zero, nine, five)

Show Me Cash

04-07-08-20-33

(four, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

06-09-18-23, Bonus: 2

(six, nine, eighteen, twenty-three; Bonus: two)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

3-2-4, Fireball: 5

(three, two, four; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

2-1-1-5, Fireball: 5

(two, one, one, five; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

6-0-2

(six, zero, two)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-7-9

(six, seven, seven, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

Win 4 Midday

6-1-0-2

(six, one, zero, two)

Pick 10

04-09-21-22-25-28-29-33-35-38-42-43-46-49-50-65-68-70-73-74

(four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four)

Lotto

01-10-37-49-53-57, Bonus: 46

(one, ten, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Bonus: forty-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 4 Day

9-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

01-11-13-35-40-48, Kicker: 8-5-1-5-3-6

(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, five, one, five, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-0-0

(two, four, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-6-7

(zero, three, six, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

6-5-4-3-7

(six, five, four, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-4-5-3

(nine, four, four, five, three)

Rolling Cash 5

07-14-19-26-31

(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $652,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

11-17-28-34-36

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Pick 3

1-4-5

(one, four, five)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-08-09-13-17-23-25-30

(one, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-8-0-3

(nine, eight, zero, three)

Pick 4 4PM

6-3-5-0

(six, three, five, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

8-2-1-1

(eight, two, one, one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

19-25-26-39-43

(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-04-07-24-32-36

(two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million

Pick 2 Day

8-2, Wild: 1

(eight, two; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

8-7, Wild: 8

(eight, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

8-0-5, Wild: 1

(eight, zero, five; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-6, Wild: 8

(two, nine, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-4-1-6, Wild: 1

(six, four, one, six; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-6-0, Wild: 8

(three, eight, six, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

5-0-1-8-1, Wild: 1

(five, zero, one, eight, one; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

8-7-7-7-8, Wild: 8

(eight, seven, seven, seven, eight; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

01-06-15-25-29

(one, six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-9-9-7

(six, nine, nine, seven)

Numbers Midday

8-1-3-9

(eight, one, three, nine)

Wild Money

13-18-20-26-33, Extra: 32

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-11-16-28-32, Power-Up: 2

(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-2-8

(five, nine, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-2-0

(one, seven, two, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

0-9-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(zero, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-2-8-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, two, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Midday

9-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

8-8-0-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, eight, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-06-07-08-11-12-15-16-20-21-22-23

(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-07-08-11-12-17-18-19-20-21-23

(four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-07-09-13-16-17-19-21-22-23-24

(two, four, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-8-5-6, FIREBALL: 4

(three, eight, five, six; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

9-3-0-9, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

0-2-8-6, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, two, eight, six; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-3, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, six, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-9, FIREBALL: 1

(three, zero, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

8-8-4, FIREBALL:

(eight, eight, four; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-6-1

(five, nine, six, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Daily 4

8-3-7-4

(eight, three, seven, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-05-06-07-08-09-15-16-19-20-22

(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-0-2

(two, two, zero, two)