Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

Cash 4 Evening

7-4-5-3

(seven, four, five, three)

Cash 4 Midday

6-1-7-1

(six, one, seven, one)

Natural State Jackpot

08-20-22-26-34

(eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

Daily 4

0-0-9-4

(zero, zero, nine, four)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.99

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.99)

Fantasy 5

11-13-15-19-24

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

9-8-5, WB: 8

(nine, eight, five; WB: eight)

Play4 Day

6-3-5-5, WB: 2

(six, three, five, five; WB: two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

04-05-08-11-31-34

(four, five, eight, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Play 3 Day

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Play 3 Night

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

Play 4 Day

4-8-0-6

(four, eight, zero, six)

Play 4 Night

7-1-3-4

(seven, one, three, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-1

(one, one)

DC 2 Midday

5-4

(five, four)

DC 3 Evening

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

DC 3 Midday

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

DC 4 Evening

1-6-7-0

(one, six, seven, zero)

DC 4 Midday

3-9-8-3

(three, nine, eight, three)

DC 5 Evening

9-5-7-9-4

(nine, five, seven, nine, four)

DC 5 Midday

7-2-5-5-0

(seven, two, five, five, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-1, Fireball: 3

(three, one; Fireball: three)

Pick 2 Midday

6-0, Fireball: 3

(six, zero; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-2, Fireball: 3

(five, one, two; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-1, Fireball: 3

(two, zero, one; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-2-5, Fireball: 3

(zero, two, two, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-1-0, Fireball: 3

(four, six, one, zero; Fireball: three)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-3-3-6, Fireball: 3

(one, one, three, three, six; Fireball: three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-5-9-1, Fireball: 3

(three, five, five, nine, one; Fireball: three)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

Cash 4 Evening

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

Cash 4 Midday

8-5-2-7

(eight, five, two, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-1-9-5-8

(five, one, nine, five, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-0-1-1-7

(five, zero, one, one, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Night

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-2-7-6

(four, two, seven, six)

Pick 4 Night

2-5-7-1

(two, five, seven, one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

16-21-22-24-44

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

06-11-12-20-21-24-29-31-32-38-40-43-46-50-51-56-66-68-76-79, BE: 12

(six, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: twelve)

Daily Three-Midday

6-9-6, SB: 5

(six, nine, six; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

1-3-3-5, SB: 5

(one, three, three, five; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-3-5

(one, three, three, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

Daily Pick 3

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-4-3

(five, one, four, three)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

JH-JS-10C-2H-7S

(JH, JS, 10C, 2H, 7S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QS-7C-6D-4H-8S

(QS, 7C, 6D, 4H, 8S)

Bonus Match 5

04-09-19-22-23, Bonus: 37

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-9-6

(three, seven, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-7-6

(one, two, seven, six)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

01-10-13-27-33

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

3-8-7-6

(three, eight, seven, six)

Numbers Midday

3-2-6-1

(three, two, six, one)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

04-18-22-29-37-40

(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Poker Lotto

QC-KC-JD-7C-4D

(QC, KC, JD, 7C, 4D)

Midday Daily 3

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

Midday Daily 4

7-3-2-0

(seven, three, two, zero)

Daily 3

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Daily 4

5-2-9-6

(five, two, nine, six)

Fantasy 5

02-12-15-18-31

(two, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

Keno

02-04-08-17-19-26-27-29-35-37-38-39-40-43-46-55-59-64-71-77-78-80

(two, four, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Gopher 5

01-15-26-38-45

(one, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Northstar Cash

01-12-24-25-31

(one, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

08-12-19-36-39-42

(eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-1-6

(three, one, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-0

(eight, seven, zero, zero)

Show Me Cash

01-20-21-33-34

(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-07-27-29, Bonus: 2

(one, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Bonus: two)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 2, Year: 54

(Month: two; Day: two; Year: fifty-four)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

0-9-8, Fireball: 2

(zero, nine, eight; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

8-2-1-4, Fireball: 2

(eight, two, one, four; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

Pick 4 Day

2-5-4-2

(two, five, four, two)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

05-06-15-25-29

(five, six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Numbers Midday

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Win 4 Midday

6-1-6-0

(six, one, six, zero)

Pick 10

01-02-03-08-09-10-17-20-25-27-30-32-33-46-51-59-66-72-77-79

(one, two, three, eight, nine, ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Lotto

06-22-30-33-38-50, Bonus: 49

(six, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty; Bonus: forty-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Day

4-8-2-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, eight, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

01-07-10-11-19-25, Kicker: 7-7-6-5-2-3

(one, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, seven, six, five, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $13.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-0-1

(two, two, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-3-5

(eight, six, three, five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-6-8-4-6

(two, six, eight, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-0-0-8

(five, two, zero, zero, eight)

Rolling Cash 5

02-09-17-22-28

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-03-09-10-32

(two, three, nine, ten, thirty-two)

Pick 3

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-10-15-18-22-28-30

(one, six, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-6-9-8

(three, six, nine, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

1-8-9-5

(one, eight, nine, five)

Pick 4 7PM

7-2-2-3

(seven, two, two, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-12-31-32-38

(three, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-15-33-38-42-45

(ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

Pick 2 Day

8-6, Wild: 3

(eight, six; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

4-3, Wild: 7

(four, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

2-1-5, Wild: 3

(two, one, five; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-4, Wild: 7

(two, one, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-5-9-7, Wild: 3

(two, five, nine, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-2-6, Wild: 7

(five, zero, two, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

4-7-5-5-6, Wild: 3

(four, seven, five, five, six; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-5-9-9-8, Wild: 7

(five, five, nine, nine, eight; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

06-11-15-18-27

(six, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-5-4-5

(seven, five, four, five)

Numbers Midday

5-1-7-9

(five, one, seven, nine)

Wild Money

20-26-28-31-35, Extra: 37

(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-05-15-16-27, Power-Up: 2

(one, five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-7, FB: 9

(two, one, seven; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-6, FB: 5

(five, zero, six; FB: five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-2-9, FB: 9

(six, zero, two, nine; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-7-3, FB: 5

(five, six, seven, three; FB: five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

3-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Midday

6-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

6-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-08-09-10-11-13-14-17-18-23

(one, two, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-07-08-10-11-12-13-16-17-19-24

(two, three, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-06-08-09-10-14-15-16-18-19-22-23

(two, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

7-6-7-1, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, six, seven, one; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

6-6-9-1, FIREBALL: 5

(six, six, nine, one; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

4-5-4-6, FIREBALL: 3

(four, five, four, six; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

5-6-7, FIREBALL: 9

(five, six, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-8, FIREBALL: 8

(five, nine, eight; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

5-3-3, FIREBALL: 9

(five, three, three; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

7-1-7, FB: 7

(seven, one, seven; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-2-4, FB: 7

(two, two, two, four; FB: seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

Daily 4

7-5-5-5

(seven, five, five, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-07-11-12-14-15-16-18-19-22

(two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-1-2

(one, seven, one, two)