Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
Published 11:25 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
11-12-13-16-20-21-23-24-27-32-39-40-44-46-52-60-66-69-78-79
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
