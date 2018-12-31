https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-13499222.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
09-10-18-21-22-23-24-27-29-33-42-48-50-60-71-72-73-76-78-80
(nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, sixty, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)
