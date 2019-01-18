Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-07-12-13-16-22-26-27-29-30-33-34-35-36-37-43-49-56-59-63-72-74

(two, seven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-four)